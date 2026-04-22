IMA Financial Group Places $4 Billion Property Insurance Program for AI Data Center

Denver, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA Financial Group, a North American insurance brokerage firm specializing in risk management, employee benefits and investment advisory services, today completed a $4 billion property insurance placement on behalf of a publicly traded AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center company. Structured through a leading global property carrier, the transaction ranks among the largest single property placements in the digital infrastructure sector and is one of several billion-dollar programs the independent brokerage firm has advised on in recent years.

IMA has built a track record of structuring large, complex insurance solutions across the digital infrastructure landscape, with multiple placements exceeding $1 billion in total insured value. The firm began specializing in data center risk in the early 2000s, building the technical fluency and sector expertise that today's AI and HPC facilities demand. That foundation and a deep understanding of how these facilities are built, operated, and valued have positioned IMA as a trusted advisor to many of the country's leading data center operators as the industry evolves into its next generation of infrastructure.

"This placement reflects two decades of experience in the data center space, bringing that expertise to today’s most advanced facilities," said IMA Digital Risk Practice Leader Patrick Datz. "AI and HPC data centers are among the most complex, capital-intensive assets in the world. They require an advisor who understands the technology and the risks, and can communicate both to a carrier market that is still getting up to speed. We help clients build programs that reflect the true value and operational reality of what they've built."

As hyperscalers, co-location operators, and purpose-built AI infrastructure companies deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in new construction and equipment, the insurance programs protecting these assets must keep pace. Conventional commercial property programs do not meet the needs of facilities housing thousands of GPUs, custom power infrastructure, and mission-critical cooling systems that push the limits of current engineering.

“As investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, we’re seeing a growing need for insurance solutions that can scale alongside these assets,” said IMA Senior Vice President and Data Center Co-practice Lead Rachel Nixon. “IMA’s team of experts is bringing a broad portfolio of sophisticated programs to market, where success depends on aligning technical expertise, underwriting strategy and long-standing carrier relationships.”

IMA’s data center practice spans the spectrum of digital infrastructure coverage: property, builders risk, cyber and technology, E&O, D&O liability, crime and parametric business interruption solutions. The firm’s advisory approach considers how facilities are constructed, how they generate revenue, and where traditional insurance structures fall short, before a single submission reaches the market.





