Bay Area Commercial Real Estate Market Shows Measured Recovery TASI Bank Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank (www.tasi.bank), a community-focused business bank serving entrepreneurs and real estate investors, reports continued signs of stabilization and gradual recovery in the San Francisco Bay Area’s commercial real estate (CRE) market.

According to Abhay Sandhu, a TASI Vice President & Relationship Manager, the past 18 months have brought a notable shift toward more balanced pricing and deal expectations following the disruptions of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“While the market is still working through pandemic-related challenges, we’re seeing a meaningful alignment between buyers and sellers,” said Sandhu. “More realistic expectations on both sides are helping transactions move forward, which ultimately benefits the broader market.”

This shift toward pragmatism has contributed to increased transaction speed across key segments. Community banks, including TASI, play a critical role by delivering responsive, relationship-driven financing solutions. In one recent transaction, the bank provided $6.65 million in purchase-money financing for a 43,000 sq. ft. multi-tenant office property in San Ramon. The deal closed in less than 45 days, supporting an existing client’s growing office portfolio that began during the pandemic.

While high-profile properties such as Transamerica Pyramid and One Montgomery Street continue to capture market attention, TASI Bank notes that current activity is increasingly concentrated in mid-sized office assets. Buildings catering to professional service firms, including insurance agencies, medical practices, and law offices are emerging as a relatively bright spot.

“Prestige locations continue to hold strong appeal,” Sandhu added, pointing to submarkets such as Mission Bay in San Francisco, as well as key Peninsula corridors including Sand Hill Road and Page Mill Road. “Companies—and the professional services that support them—remain committed to strategic, high-value locations.”

Despite these positive indicators, uncertainty remains. The long-term trajectory of office demand continues to evolve, influenced in part by advances in artificial intelligence and shifting workplace models. “The recovery story is still unfolding,” Sandhu said.

“The growth of AI is creating both opportunity and disruption. While some companies are expanding and leasing space, others are leveraging technology to operate more efficiently with smaller teams, which impacts overall space requirements.”

Looking ahead, TASI Bank expects market momentum to continue through 2026, supported by disciplined underwriting, opportunistic investors, and local lenders attuned to changing market dynamics. However, broader economic volatility and global events remain key variables that could influence the pace and durability of recovery.

About TASI Bank



TASI Bank is a San Francisco-based business bank dedicated to supporting small and mid-sized businesses, real estate investors, and entrepreneurs throughout the Bay Area. The bank provides financial services with a focus on responsiveness, local expertise, and long-term client relationships.

Contact: For TASI ® Bank Gary P. Tobin 415-450-0810 gptobin@gmail.com



