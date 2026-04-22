MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results on May 6, 2026

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to present its results for the first quarter of 2026. A press release with the first quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live question and answer session may pre-register at: https://mistras-q1-earnings-2026.open-exchange.net/.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. – Be a step ahead

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com