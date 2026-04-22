SailPoint Names Carahsoft Distribution Partner of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2025 Distribution Partner of the Year by SailPoint Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in unified identity security for enterprises. The award was announced at SailPoint’s Sales Kickoff event and recognizes Carahsoft’s outstanding dedication to delivering SailPoint’s identity and access management solutions to commercial and Public Sector agencies.

“Our collaboration with Carahsoft has significantly helped us expand our impact this year, extending beyond the Public Sector to include our commercial business as well,” said Lars McCulloch, Director, Vertical Channels at SailPoint. “The company has demonstrated outstanding strength, scale and execution as a distribution partner. We look forward to another year of partnership, delivering identity security to the Public Sector and commercial markets.”

As SailPoint’s Public Sector distributor since 2013, Carahsoft’s dedicated sales and marketing teams have contributed to the company’s ongoing expansion across Healthcare, State, Local and Education (SLED) and Canadian markets. Carahsoft has helped drive SailPoint’s goals forward through focused initiatives, including targeted sales campaigns, renewals management and collaborative go-to-market efforts.

Through its extensive range of contract vehicles, Carahsoft supported more than 275 reseller partners during SailPoint’s 2025 calendar year. Carahsoft continues to promote SailPoint’s participation in high-impact events by coordinating in-person engagement, lead generation and onsite support. These events include SOF Week, Billington Annual Cybersecurity Summit, several eRepublic events and more. Carahsoft also hosted SailPoint’s Federal Partner Summit and Annual Identity Connect Government event at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as SailPoint’s Distribution Partner of the Year, and it reflects our commitment to providing Government agencies with advanced identity and access management solutions,” said Andres Azcuna, Sales Director who oversees the SailPoint Team at Carahsoft. “As threats rapidly evolve, SailPoint’s solutions provide agencies with AI-powered, real-time governance. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to strengthening our collaboration with SailPoint to continue bringing unified identity management capabilities to the Public Sector.”

SailPoint’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 421-4683 or SailPoint@carahsoft.com; or learn more about its products and features through a virtual self-guided tour. Explore SailPoint’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com