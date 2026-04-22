Eleos Expands AI Agents Across the Full Care Journey

DENVER and BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos, the system of action for community-based care, today announced the expansion of its platform with new AI agents across clinical insights, revenue cycle management, and compliance automation — deepening its ability to act on clinical and operational signals upstream in real time, at every stage of the care journey. Eleos is debuting the latest capabilities to the industry and customers at NatCon 2026 on-site at Booth #815.

Gaps in patient and clinical information hinder providers' ability to act in patients' best interests and threaten a practice's bottom line. By the time most systems surface an issue, the window to correct it has already closed. Eleos agents balance patient data, treatment scenarios, and payer requirements to take action to support clinical, compliance, and revenue teams.

“At this critical moment for Medicaid and Medicare patients, we want community care organizations to have the tools they need to enhance quality care and protect their revenue,” said Alon Joffe, CEO of Eleos. “Providers need to arm themselves in the face of growing regulatory oversight and much higher burdens for care and reimbursement. By integrating advanced agentic AI into every step of care, we are bringing cutting-edge tools to one of the most critical parts of our health system’s infrastructure.”

Safe, Secure Clinical Insights

Eleos’ Clinical Insights Agent puts a HIPAA-compliant co-pilot directly into providers' existing workflow — eliminating the unauthorized AI tools used by 57% of providers and the risk of exposing Protected Health Information (PHI) or unreliable clinical outputs from those tools. Agents synthesize each client's journey alongside expert-vetted guidelines and peer-reviewed industry research, surfacing clinical insights, therapeutic themes, risk signals, treatment goals, and social determinants of health within the existing clinical workflow.

Revenue Protection

Eleos' new Revenue Cycle Management solution offers Eligibility Intelligence that cues billing teams into new coverages, lost coverages, and payer changes in real time, preventing eligibility issues from threatening patient care and reimbursement. Before a claim is ever submitted, the agent flags any potential issues and triggers a remediation pathway. Billing teams then submit clean claims for timely payment. Early customers have seen a 25% reduction in Medicaid clients incorrectly classified as uninsured and four times more efficient eligibility checks. Working in tandem, Eleos' Coding Agent listens to sessions as they happen and surfaces accurate code recommendations directly within the clinical workflow — so by the time a claim reaches billing, both the coverage and the code are right the first time.

“The pressures on community care organizations aren’t easing. We are facing heightened regulatory scrutiny, growing documentation demands, and ongoing reimbursement risk,” said Josh Cantwell, president and CEO of GRAND Mental Health. “Eleos has the unique ability to turn those challenges into something actionable: state-of-the-art systems that identify compliance risks before they lead to denials, real-time support of clinical decision-making, and tools designed to fit the realities of care delivery. We're expanding our partnership because it represents the exact infrastructure community behavioral health needs to navigate the future."

Enhanced Compliance

Traditional quality review checks 5 to 10 percent of notes after submission when it is too late to act. By running automated checks on every note before sign-off, Eleos identified millions of dollars in revenue at risk across its customer base in 2026. The new Live Quality Assist Agent enables organizations to layer in their own enhanced documentation standards, payer requirements, and program-specific policies enforced automatically across any EHR.

"Rising audit risk and administrative burden are putting more reimbursement at stake. We came to Eleos for its ability to reduce documentation burden for our clinicians, and we're deepening our use of the platform because it catches compliance issues early and supports better clinical decisions in the moment—aligned with how care is actually delivered," said Dana Royse, President and CEO of New Vista in Kentucky.

Eleos Clinical Insights, Revenue Cycle Management, and Compliance Agents are now available to existing customers and new organizations across behavioral health, SUD, and care-at-home settings. Meet the team at NatCon 2026 at Booth #815. Schedule time with the Eleos team here .

About Eleos:

Eleos is the system of action for community-based care organizations. Powered by its purpose-built Polaris AI, Eleos captures clinical and operational signals across the care journey and turns them into real-time action — verifying eligibility, guiding documentation, and ensuring compliance before work is completed. While AI scribes document what happened, Eleos ensures it happens correctly the first time. Acting within the flow of care, Eleos automates repetitive work and prevents issues before they arise. Trusted by leading behavioral health, SUD, care-at-home, and other community-based providers, Eleos enables organizations to deliver higher-quality care, ensure compliance, and protect revenue, so providers can focus on delivering better outcomes.

Contact: mnitekman@sloanepr.com