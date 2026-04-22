Broadcom Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud on Cloud Network Insights

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud on their new Cloud Network Insights service enabled by AppNeta by Broadcom . Cloud Network Insights provides end-to-end network observability to help organizations manage application and network experience, detect issues and diagnose root cause across complex, multi-cloud, hybrid and agentic environments.

Building on its existing partnership with Broadcom, Google Cloud developed Cloud Network Insights as a first-party offering exclusively for Google Cloud users. With the deep network insights of Broadcom integrated with the scale of Google Cloud, Cloud Network Insights provides a comprehensive picture of all aspects of network performance for a distributed cloud application.

The need for observability is more critical than ever. Modern workloads, including AI and agents, are increasingly adopting cross-cloud strategies, spanning multiple clouds and on-premises environments with dependencies on SaaS services, internet-facing applications and high-performance networking infrastructure. Traditional monitoring tools are insufficient for these complex environments, providing limited visibility, especially beyond the customer managed network.

Cloud Network Insights benefits include:

Network Experience Monitoring - End-to-end network path visibility to monitor critical network metrics that may impact applications. Determine application versus network-related impact to eliminate finger-pointing.

- End-to-end network path visibility to monitor critical network metrics that may impact applications. Determine application versus network-related impact to eliminate finger-pointing. Application and Agent Experience Monitoring - Agent and application experience and performance monitoring across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments in one place.

- Agent and application experience and performance monitoring across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments in one place. Network Diagnostics and Insights - Reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) by rapidly isolating issues and determining if the impact is caused by the network or application.





There is a growing requirement to ensure network health doesn’t negatively impact business and application performance. To that end, network, cloud, and operations teams are looking for end-to-end visibility to become more proactive, but without requiring all teams to become network experts. Cloud Network Insights helps improve operator efficiency by reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) while isolating the source of the issue in Google Cloud or third-party networks. Operators can also take proactive action with synthetic transaction monitoring that identifies SaaS and web application issues before they affect users.

“As organizations increasingly deploy critical agents and applications across complex multi-cloud and on-premises environments, agent, application, and network observability has never been more crucial,” said Rob Enns, VP and General Manager of Cloud Networking, Google Cloud. “By bringing AppNeta’s comprehensive observability technologies into our Cloud Network Insights product, we are equipping customers with the end-to-end insights they need to proactively optimize agent, application, and network experiences and rapidly pinpoint network bottlenecks.”

“As a longtime Google Cloud partner, we are excited to support Cloud Network Insights to help Google Cloud users monitor and manage distributed agents, applications, and networks more effectively. AppNeta offers proven network performance monitoring and operates with a small footprint, making it an efficient and powerful choice for users,” said Serge Lucio, VP and General Manager, Agile Operations Division, Broadcom.

“At Broadcom, our global workforce depends on seamless connectivity to a mix of on-premises and cloud-based applications. We rely on the AppNeta technology behind Cloud Network Insights to gain granular visibility into that traffic, allowing our IT teams to isolate network issues from application issues immediately. It is exciting to expand this capability with Google Cloud to help customers gain access to this same level of observability to optimize their own cross-cloud environments,” said Alan Davidson, CIO, Broadcom.

Cloud Network Insights powered by AppNeta by Broadcom is available now through Google Cloud. To learn more, visit Cloud Network Insights Overview

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations’ complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com .

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