Larry Elder Secures Fifth Radio Hall of Fame Nomination, Highlighting Decades of National Influence

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network host Larry Elder has been nominated for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame, marking his fifth recognition by industry leaders for his career impact and audience reach.





Elder, a New York Times bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated Larry Elder Show, is heard weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time on flagship station AM 870 The Answer, KRLA in Los Angeles, and across Salem Radio Network affiliates nationwide. Known as “The Sage from South Central,” Elder has been a consistent voice in talk radio for more than 30 years, shaping national conversations on politics, culture and policy.

The 2026 nomination was determined by a committee of 24 radio industry professionals who evaluate career achievement and influence. More than 1,000 radio hosts, programmers and executives will receive confidential ballots in the coming weeks, with inductees expected to be announced in May.

“Larry has built one of the most recognizable and enduring brands in talk radio,” said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Content at Salem Media. “To be nominated again by a new group of industry leaders speaks to the strength of his voice, his audience connection and the impact he continues to have across the country. We believe he is more than deserving of this honor.”

Elder began his radio career in 1994 at KABC in Los Angeles under General Manager George Green where he won a Los Angeles Area Emmy in 1999. He later became nationally syndicated by ABC Radio. He was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 and in 2016, he joined AM 870 The Answer, KRLA, where he continues to host his daily program. He was first introduced to radio audiences by Dennis Prager, who invited him as a guest on his KABC show.

In 2021, Elder stepped away from radio to run in California’s gubernatorial recall election, where he was the top vote-getting challenger among more than 50 candidates seeking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. The campaign expanded his national profile and reinforced his standing as a leading voice in conservative media.

Elder holds a Bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan.

The Radio Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on the radio industry and its audiences. Elder’s continued recognition reflects both his longevity and his influence in shaping modern talk radio.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67baac61-ae6a-432d-8d7b-0dba37fc95c8