Amae Health and Novant Health bring enhanced integrated care model for severe mental illness to Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amae Health, a leader in outpatient care for severe mental illness (SMI), is expanding to Charlotte, North Carolina, through a new collaboration with Novant Health, one of the Southeast's leading integrated health systems. Building on its existing presence in Raleigh, Amae will bring its psychiatry-led, whole-person care model to Mecklenburg County, with plans to open the first of several outpatient clinics in partnership with Novant Health. The first clinic will open May 18 at 301 S. McDowell Street, Suite 320 and will increase access to specialized care for individuals living with complex mental health conditions, including schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder.

The collaboration builds on Novant Health’s ongoing efforts to expand access to comprehensive behavioral health services across the Charlotte region and extends care beyond the hospital and into community-based settings. Amae’s clinics will serve both Medicaid and commercially insured patients, offering a fully integrated model of care that includes psychiatry, therapy, primary care, nutrition and social support, all delivered in thoughtfully designed, in-person environments created to support healing and recovery.

Central to the collaboration is Novant Health’s established care infrastructure, which enables the seamless integration of Amae’s multidisciplinary care team across inpatient and outpatient settings. A dedicated Amae transition planner will be embedded on-site at Novant Health hospitals, supporting patients during hospitalization and strengthening coordinated transitions into ongoing outpatient care.

This proactive approach ensures timely connection to comprehensive, evidence-based treatment early in the recovery journey, helping reduce readmissions and support sustained, long-term stability.

Through this collaboration, Amae and Novant Health will work together to expand awareness of comprehensive care for individuals living with severe mental illness across the Charlotte region; deepening community partnerships and connecting more individuals and families to the support they need.

“Expanding access to high-quality behavioral health care requires strong partnerships and a commitment to meeting people beyond hospital walls,” said Dr. Edward Norris, physician in chief of the Novant Health Psychiatry & Mental Health Institute. “By working closely with Amae Health, we’re extending the care we provide in our hospitals into the community – strengthening connections to outpatient services and supporting individuals and families throughout their wellness journey.”

“Severe mental illness demands more than episodic treatment; it demands continuity,” said Stas Sokolin, Co-Founder and CEO of Amae Health. “Through our collaboration with Novant Health, we’re able to engage patients earlier, coordinate care before discharge, and ensure a supported transition into long-term treatment. Together, we’re strengthening continuity of care and helping individuals stay connected to the services they need to achieve stability and recovery.”

Amae’s care teams treat the whole person by addressing physical, mental, and social needs under one roof. National research published in JAMA Psychiatry shows that approximately 23% of patients with severe mental illness are readmitted within 30 days of discharge. Through integrated, longitudinal care models like the one supported by this collaboration, outcomes can be significantly improved. Amae reports a 30-day readmission rate below 4%, demonstrating the potential impact of coordinated, team-based care.

The Charlotte expansion builds on Amae's growing national footprint of health system collaborations, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Mass General Brigham and Cedars-Sinai, and reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, comprehensive care across North Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.amaehealth.com .

About Amae Health

Amae Health is dedicated to helping the 15.4 million Americans living with severe mental illness (SMI) lead stable, fulfilling lives and end the cycle of repeat hospitalizations. Partnering with top health systems nationwide, including Mass General Brigham, NewYork-Presbyterian, Cedars-Sinai, and Novant Health, Amae delivers a groundbreaking outpatient model that combines compassionate, in-person psychiatric care with wraparound support and AI-powered clinical tools. By treating physical, mental, and social needs together, Amae enables its members to not just survive, but thrive.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 900 locations, including 19 hospitals, nearly 800 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and the highest quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, leading-edge research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our nearly 44,000 team members along with more than 9,100 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2025, Novant Health provided more than $2.1 billion in community benefit , including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org . Follow Novant Health on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

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