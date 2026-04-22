Applovin Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Applovin Corporation, (“Applovin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/applovin-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

AppLovin’s stock price plummeted $32.96 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $532.56 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 21, 2026, report published by the financial research company CapitalWatch. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of serious allegations regarding the Company’s role in facilitating illicit financial flows.

Specifically, CapitalWatch asserted that AppLovin had become an “asset sale haven for cross-border black money.” The report further alleged that these activities were conducted in "violation of anti-money-laundering laws," suggesting a significant failure in the Company's regulatory compliance and internal oversight. The revelation that AppLovin might be exposed to severe legal and regulatory penalties, as well as profound reputational damage, led to an immediate loss of investor confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened legal risks and the potential for a material decline in the Company’s future operational stability.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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