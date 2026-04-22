Access Continues Multinational Expansion of Its Information Management Business with Strategic Acquisitions Across the Americas

PEABODY, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a leading global and integrated information management solutions provider, today announced the continued expansion of its business with strategic acquisitions across North America and Latin America. In the past year, Access has completed 14 more acquisitions – most recently of a U.S.-based company - The File Room in St. Louis, Missouri. These acquisitions align with Access’s growth strategy and commitment to providing innovative, compliant records management solutions to businesses of all sizes.

“Our strategy is focused on providing an innovative, fully integrated set of solutions for businesses to manage their critical physical and digital records. We continue to drive organic growth through existing and evolving products, while also remaining committed to acquisitive growth across the Americas,” said Tony Skarupa, Access CEO. “Our acquisition track record is very strong over 20+ years, and we continue to be an acquiror of choice. By providing innovative information management technology to customers across many industries, we are helping organizations improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, and better manage their critical business information.”

Access has exhibited consistent year-over-year growth since its inception with an industry-leading set of cohesive, integrated solutions. These offerings include Access Unify®, the company’s innovative, AI-driven solution that supports information governance and enables organizations to manage both physical and digital records in a single, connected experience.

John Chendo, President and Co-Founder of Access, said, “We’ve just completed our 215th acquisition since 2004 and these recent deals are a fundamental part of our broader growth strategy. We are excited to continue driving innovation, building momentum in the industry, and serving customers with our award-winning information management services and solutions.”

About Access

Access is a leading global records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized many times by Newsweek, including its America’s Greatest Workplaces lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 4 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .