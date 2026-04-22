OneMedNet Goes Live with 80 Million Patient Journeys and Billions of Records

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (the “OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-Driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced that its OneMedNet iRWD™ Platform, built on Palantir Foundry, is now live and fully operational. This major commercialization milestone delivers searchable access to billions of records across 80 million patient journeys in seconds, transforming how life sciences organizations access and analyze multi-modal clinical data at unprecedented scale and speed.

Key Commercial Milestones of iRWD™ Platform:

OneMedNet iRWD™ Platform Now Live on Palantir Foundry

~70% increase in OneMedNet network, to 80 million patients and 251 million studies Creating what we believe is the industry's largest network of curated, multi-modal Real-World Data

Creates access to approximately 47 million tokenized patients via Datavant Enables seamless linkage to complementary datasets including genomics, claims, and mortality data for deeper longitudinal insights

Two new customers contracted for iRWD™ Platform

"The integration of our iRWD™ platform with Palantir Foundry marks a transformative step for OneMedNet. Our subscription customers can now find the data they need in seconds — unlocking a new phase of commercial execution and significantly enhancing our ability to deliver high-value, decision-grade data. We are now actively converting a robust pipeline into subscription-based customers with meaningful annual recurring revenue potential." said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. "Most importantly, we've unlocked the patients our customers require: about 80 million patients on the network and 47 million tokenized patients on Datavant. We previously outlined this strategy, and we've now executed on it. By combining Palantir's powerful ontology and analytics capabilities with Datavant's tokenized linkage, we can deliver longitudinally connected, multimodal datasets that accelerate foundational AI model development and create durable, long-term value."

With the Palantir-powered iRWD™ platform now live and fully searchable, OneMedNet is executing its strategy of securing high-margin, annual recurring revenue (ARR) subscriptions. The Company believes the combination of the new platform capabilities and an expanding customer pipeline positions the Company to convert growing interest into meaningful revenue opportunities.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits and demand to be driven by the integration of the completed iRWD™ platform, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies, our expected growth in the business, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION