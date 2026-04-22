DitGold (CRYPTO: DITAU) Featured in BiconomyCom Interview on Data Tokenization Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCurrencyWire Editorial Coverage -- DitGold (CRYPTO: DITAU) was featured in a BiconomyCom Talks interview with Greg Shockey discussing its blockchain-based approach to positioning data as a core economic asset through decentralized verification, tokenization and monetization. The discussion highlighted the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making and DitGold’s objective to shift control of data value from centralized platforms to a transparent, community-driven model.

Built on the Ethereum network, DitGold’s ecosystem is powered by its native ERC-20 token DitAu, which supports governance, staking, incentivization and access to data-driven tools and assets. The project is advancing through a phased roadmap that includes token launch, liquidity provisioning, data-to-token protocols and a transition to decentralized governance, targeting growing demand for secure and verifiable digital infrastructure.

About Biconomy

Biconomy is a global digital asset trading platform focused on delivering transparent exchange, listing and digital asset development services. The company emphasizes reliability and clarity across its offerings, supporting users and projects within the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Biconomy is led by CEO Dmitry Sheludko, an experienced strategist in the digital asset space who serves as an advisor to multiple cryptocurrency projects and governmental bodies involved in crypto regulation. He holds degrees in economics and psychology from Yale University.

For more information, https://www.biconomy.com/en

About DitGold

DitGold is a blockchain-based project built on the Ethereum network that seeks to position data as a core economic asset in the digital economy through a decentralized infrastructure for verification, tokenization and monetization of data, powered by its native ERC-20 token DitAu. The ecosystem is designed around a phased development roadmap spanning token launch, liquidity provisioning, data-to-token protocols and a transition to decentralized governance, with DitAu supporting governance, staking, incentivization and access to data-driven tools and assets, as the project aims to shift control of data value from centralized entities to a transparent, community-driven framework aligned with growing demand for secure and verifiable digital infrastructure.

For more information, https://www.cryptocurrencywire.com/crypto-companies/ditgold/

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