Durabook Appoints David Poulin as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in the Americas

Fremont, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fremont, CA, USA, 22 April, 2026: Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced the appointment of David Poulin as Vice President of Sales for Durabook Americas. His appointment reinforces Durabook’s commitment to accelerating growth and expanding its presence across state government, public safety, utility, and enterprise sectors.

In his new role, Mr. Poulin will lead Durabook’s Americas sales strategy, focusing on expanding channel partnerships, driving market penetration, and strengthening engagement with customers operating in mission-critical environments.

Mr. Poulin brings nearly two decades of experience in the rugged mobile computing industry, including leadership roles at Dell and Panasonic, where he worked closely with public safety organizations and led initiatives supporting mission-critical deployments. He also held a leadership role at Zetron, a provider of communications solutions for public safety and critical infrastructure, further strengthening his expertise in delivering integrated solutions for frontline professionals.

“David has a strong track record of building high-performing teams and advancing partner-driven growth in the rugged computing industry,” said Sasha Wang, President, Durabook Americas. “His experience across both rugged hardware and public safety solutions, combined with his deep understanding of mission-critical environments, will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and deliver high-performance, AI-ready rugged solutions to customers across the Americas.”

“Starting my career in the military and later in law enforcement I learned early on that equipment can be a lifeline and is critical to the mission,” David Poulin said. “Joining Durabook feels like a kind of homecoming to me as I will be providing reliability and rugged performance to the safety and law enforcement professionals who depend on it every day.”

This appointment comes as Durabook continues to invest in next-generation rugged computing solutions and expand its footprint in high-growth, mission-critical industries.

For more information, visit the Durabook Americas website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website or contact us.

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Stephanie Wengler

stephanie.wengler@interprosepr.com

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