Representative Mike Lawler Honored as 2026 Congressional Champion of the Year by the Vinyl Institute

Washington D.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, presented Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY-17) with the Vinyl Institute’s 2026 Congressional Champion of the Year Award for his leadership on the Leveraging Efficiency Awareness for Pumping Systems (LEAPS) Act, a commonsense, bipartisan bill to help farmers, ranchers, and aquaculture producers save money on energy costs, conserve water, and reduce carbon emissions by modernizing irrigation and water management systems.

The Vinyl Institute’s Congressional Champion Award was established by the VI in 2019 to honor Members of Congress who advance the vinyl industry’s legislative priorities, respond effectively to constituents’ needs and concerns, and support commonsense, fiscally responsible policies that strengthen U.S. manufacturing and keep our economy strong and thriving. The award is presented annually.

“The members of the Vinyl Institute are honored to recognize Representative Lawler as our 2026 Congressional Champion of the Year,” said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute. “Representative Lawler has demonstrated a strong commitment to pragmatic, bipartisan solutions that support American manufacturing, promote innovation, and ensure regulations are grounded in science. We appreciate his leadership and his continued advocacy on behalf of workers and employers across the vinyl value chain.”

“In today’s economy, farmers are already grappling with rising input costs and increasing weather challenges,” said Congressman Lawler. “This is about using smarter tools to support the people who feed our country. By equipping farmers with the right resources, we can boost productivity, cut waste, and strengthen rural economies—all while protecting our environment.”

The Congressional Champion of the Year Award recognizes an elected leader who has gone above and beyond to engage with the Vinyl Institute and its members, elevate the role of vinyl in critical infrastructure and everyday products, and advance policies that support domestic manufacturing, recycling, and supply chain resilience.

Previous winners of the award include Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX-34) in 2025, Representatives Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI-7), and Yadira Caraveo (D-CO-8) in 2024, Representative David Rouzer (R-NC-7) in 2023, Senator John Boozman (R-AR) in 2022, Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Tom Carper (D-DE) in 2021, Representative Grace Flores Napolitano (D-CA-31) in 2020, and the inaugural winner Representative John Katko (R-NY-24) in 2019.

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute, founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade organization representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, and vinyl additives and modifiers. The Vinyl Institute serves as the voice for the vinyl industry, engaging industry stakeholders in shaping the future of the vinyl industry. The U.S. vinyl industry encompasses nearly 3,000 vinyl manufacturing facilities, more than 350,000 employees, and an overall economic value of $54B.