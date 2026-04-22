New Rankings Reveal the 25 Most Affordable Online Data Science Master’s Degrees

MONTEREY, Va., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetEducated.com, a leading online college comparison platform owned by Perdia Education, has released its 2026 rankings of the most affordable online data science master’s degrees, revealing significant cost variations among accredited programs and helping prospective students identify high-value options in a rapidly growing field.

The analysis compares tuition and fees across accredited U.S. colleges and universities offering online data science master’s degrees. The findings show that total program costs can vary widely highlighting the importance of careful comparison for students seeking to minimize debt while entering a high-demand career.

Key findings from the report include:

The most affordable master's in data science online programs cost less than $10,000 in total tuition

Some programs are priced at more than double the cost of lower-priced alternatives

A growing number of universities now offer fully online formats designed for working professionals



“Many students assume all data science master’s programs are priced similarly, but that’s simply not the case,” said Tony Huffman, President of Perdia Education. “We’re seeing dramatic differences in cost across accredited programs. Our goal is to help students make smarter decisions and avoid overpaying for a degree that can deliver the same career outcomes.”

With demand for data science professionals continuing to rise across industries—including technology, healthcare, finance, and government—online master’s programs have become an increasingly popular pathway for career advancement and transition. These programs often allow students to build in-demand skills in areas such as machine learning, data analytics, and artificial intelligence while maintaining full-time employment.

GetEducated’s rankings evaluate programs based on tuition, accreditation, and program structure, offering a transparent, side-by-side comparison of options that align with a range of financial and professional goals.

As the number of online degree programs continues to expand, tools that simplify comparison are becoming essential. Prospective students are often faced with dozens of options, many with similar titles but significantly different costs and formats.

The full rankings of the most affordable online data science master’s degrees are available here: https://www.geteducated.com/online-college-ratings-and-rankings/online-data-science-masters/

About GetEducated.com

Now in its 28th year, GetEducated.com is a leading online education resource that helps students find and compare accredited online degree programs. The platform provides independent research, rankings, and one of the largest directories of online degrees—totaling more than 35,000 programs—designed to help students identify affordable and flexible higher education opportunities.

About Perdia Education

Perdia Education is a digital education company dedicated to connecting students with reliable information about higher education opportunities. Through platforms such as GetEducated.com, Perdia Education helps learners discover accredited programs and make informed college decisions.

Media Contact

Tony Huffman

thuffman@perdiaeducation.com

