HERE joins SOAFEE to bring expertise in AI-powered mapmaking into open software-defined vehicle platforms

HERE joins SOAFEE Technical Steering Committee to strengthen foundation for SDVs

Membership brings mapping, geospatial data and real-time services into open vehicle software stacks

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location data company, today announced it has joined SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge) an industry‑led initiative accelerating the transition to software‑defined vehicles.

SOAFEE brings together automakers, suppliers and technology companies around a standardized, open architecture designed to simplify how software-defined vehicles are developed, deployed and scaled.

HERE will also join the SOAFEE Technical Steering Committee, contributing expertise in AI-powered mapmaking and location intelligence to support open, cloud-native development frameworks for next-generation vehicle software.

Through SOAFEE’s open governance model, HERE will support faster prototyping, integration and collaborative innovation across the software-defined vehicle ecosystem.

Why HERE is joining SOAFEE

As the automotive industry shifts toward increasingly software-defined vehicles, location intelligence is essential for accelerating development of functions ranging from assisted and automated driving functions to next-generation digital cockpit and navigation experiences.

By joining SOAFEE, HERE will leverage its many decades of experience working with global automakers to support the integration of mapping, geospatial data and real-time location services into SDV software stacks.

HERE aims to help the automotive industry integrate geospatial technology seamlessly across cloud and vehicle environments, while leveraging real-time location data with safety and performance requirements through HERE’s AI-powered live map, dynamic data pipelines and sensor fusion capabilities.

“Software‑defined vehicles depend on real‑time, automotive‑grade location intelligence,” said Severin Bredahl‑Banovic, Vice President of Business and Solution Architecture at HERE Technologies. “SOAFEE provides an open, cloud‑native framework for building vehicle software at scale. By joining the Technical Steering Committee, HERE looks forward to contributing its live maps, data pipelines and location expertise to help the industry develop SDV platforms that are scalable, interoperable and ready for the road.”

HERE’s location platform today powers 238 million vehicles worldwide, including more than 63 million vehicles using HERE data to support driver assistance and automated driving functions.

Media Contacts



Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

Vanessa.lee@here.com

Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 5153549

sebastian.kurme@here.com

Danielle Beer

+1 312 342 9896

danielle.beer@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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