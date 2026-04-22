Shena White, Founder of Your Pocket CFO and Pretty Smart Business, Launches “Pretty Smart Money” to Help Women Turn Revenue Into Real Wealth

Denver, Colorado, USA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The business coaching industry has a secret: most programs excel at selling inspiration but fail at delivering implementation. Entrepreneurs leave workshops feeling motivated but return to their businesses without clear action steps. They know why they should delegate and what to delegate, but nobody teaches them how. This gap between inspiration and execution has cost business owners thousands of dollars and countless hours to date.

Shena White, founder of Your Pocket CFO and Pretty Smart Business, is disrupting the business coaching industry with a bold challenge to conventional wisdom: most coaching programs deliver inspiration without implementation, selling clients hard on vision and community while failing to provide the tactical "how" that actually moves businesses forward.













"Most business coaches are really good at inspiration," White explains. "They'll get you pumped up about your vision, help you believe in yourself, and create a community where everyone cheers each other on. That's valuable, but it's incomplete. Inspiration without implementation is just expensive motivation."

White observes that many coaches excel at sales, having learned from other coaches who sold to them. However, after the initial purchase, most programs provide the reasoning behind business strategies and identify what needs to be done, but fail to deliver the practical how-to guidance. Clients understand why they should delegate and what tasks to delegate, but lack instruction on finding the right person, training them effectively, and actually letting go of control.

With over $50 million in career sales experience, White understands both sides of this dynamic. She recognizes the sales tactics common in the industry, including continuous upselling from initial programs to masterminds, VIP days, private coaching, and retreats. Her approach diverges from this model by focusing on implementation frameworks rather than layered product offerings.

Coaching for Women in Business: The "15 Minutes of Action"

While most accountants and coaches spend hours explaining context, background, and theory, making clients sit through three-hour workshops when fifteen minutes would deliver the actual value, White's approach respects people's time by giving them what they need fast.

A typical coaching call with White follows this structure:

Minutes 1–5: Quick check-in on current business state and immediate challenges

Minutes 6–10: Identify the actual problem, not the symptom

Minutes 11–15: Apply the right framework

Minutes 16–20: Create a clear action plan

Remaining time: Implementation support and obstacle removal

This contrasts sharply with the standard coaching structure White observes in the industry: long conversations with minimal actionable outcomes.

White's clients are female entrepreneurs managing businesses, families, and multiple priorities. They need frameworks that work, implemented quickly, with measurable results. When a client leaves a call with White, they know exactly what to do Monday morning with specific instructions.

The fifteen-minute philosophy isn't about rushing; it's about preparation and precision. White delivers rapid clarity because she has already thought. She diagnoses problems quickly and prescribes solutions with accuracy and actionable next steps.

From Coaching to Financial Systems: Introducing Pretty Smart Money





Building on this philosophy, White is expanding her approach beyond coaching calls into a structured, long-term financial system for women entrepreneurs.

This April, she is launching Pretty Smart Money, a 12-month financial strategy program designed for women who are generating revenue but not keeping enough of it. The program focuses on installing the financial systems most business owners were never taught, enabling their businesses to produce consistent profit, cash flow, and long-term wealth.

The experience begins with a free live training event:

“Where Did My Money Go?” The 3-Day Money Reset

This immersive experience helps participants uncover where their money is going, why profit isn’t showing up, and how to fix it with clear, actionable steps.

During the three-day reset, participants will:

Identify hidden profit leaks across expenses, payroll, pricing, and taxes

Gain clarity on the difference between revenue, profit, and personal income

Complete a Profit Leak Audit to diagnose inefficiencies

Calculate their “wealth gap” and define financial goals

Learn the Pretty Smart Money framework for turning revenue into real wealth

This initiative reflects White’s broader mission: not just helping women run better businesses, but helping them build businesses that actually fund their lives.

Women Business Coaching That Works: Frameworks for Immediate Wins

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White’s methodology centers on frameworks designed for immediate implementation rather than theory. Her proprietary tools, including Add to Subtract, Delegate What You Hate, Two Budgets Method, Empire System, 70-10-10-10 Rule, and Reverse Goal Planning, are built to create fast, measurable results.

One of her signature frameworks, Add to Subtract (ADDD), helps business owners reclaim time and increase efficiency by evaluating what to automate, delegate, delete, or personally handle.

"Work through this framework, and you'll find 10–20 hours per week instantly," White says. "One client automated their entire sales follow-up sequence, saved eight hours per week, and increased conversion by 15%."

Leadership Coaching for Women in Business: Why Selectivity Drives Results

White’s practice operates on a “Mutual Respect Standard,” prioritizing values alignment over revenue. She works exclusively with clients who are open to feedback, action-oriented, respectful, and committed to growth.

Her selective approach ensures that her frameworks are not just learned but implemented.

About Shena White

Shena White, founder of Your Pocket CFO and Pretty Smart Business, where she helps business owners scale profitably and turn revenue into real wealth.

A former concrete company owner, she taught herself accounting after discovering her accountant had embezzled her tax funds. Within one year, she increased her company’s profit from 4% to 24%, an experience that shaped her approach to financial strategy.

Known as the “beauty queen accountant,” White is a multi-title pageant winner who has built a career in male-dominated industries while advocating for women’s financial independence. Her core belief: financial freedom creates real-world freedom.

Media Contact

Name: Shena White

Email: shena@yourpocketcfo.com

Website: https://yourpocketcfo.com/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/yourpocketcfo