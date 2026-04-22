$67.2 Bn Industrial Water Reuse Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2036 Featuring Veolia, Xylem, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies, Pentair, Aqua Metals, Thermax, Doosan Hydro, Alfa Laval, and Pall

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Water Reuse Systems Market by Technology, Application, and End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global industrial water reuse systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 67.2 billion by 2036 from USD 23.9 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial water reuse systems market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the industrial water reuse systems market include rapid industrialization, aggressive net-zero targets, and the increasing need for sustainable water management. Additionally, the proliferation of AI-enabled treatment systems, innovation in modular filtration technologies, and circular economy expansion are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the industrial water reuse systems market.

The key players operating in the global industrial water reuse systems market are Veolia Environnement S.A., Xylem Inc., Suez S.A., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Pentair plc, Aqua Metals Inc., Thermax Limited, Doosan Hydro Technology, Alfa Laval AB, and Pall Corporation, among others.



Market Segmentation



The industrial water reuse systems market is segmented by technology (membrane filtration, biological treatment, chemical treatment, evaporation & crystallization, AOP), application (cooling water, boiler feed, process water, wash water), end-use industry (power, oil & gas, F&B, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on Technology



By technology, the membrane filtration segment holds the largest market share in 2026, particularly in supporting the massive demand for high-purity process water and material recovery. Membrane filtration enables efficient separation and purification across diverse industrial applications. Biological treatment represents a sustainable segment for organic waste processing. Chemical treatment and advanced oxidation processes (AOP) address specialized contamination challenges. Evaporation & crystallization technologies are emerging for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) applications.



Based on Application



By application, the cooling water reuse segment holds the largest market share in 2026, due to its proven efficacy in reducing freshwater withdrawal and ensuring thermal efficiency across complex global power and chemical plants. Boiler feed water reuse represents a significant segment for steam generation applications. Process water reuse and wash water recycling are growing segments with increasing industrial adoption. These applications support sustainability goals and operational cost reduction.



Based on End-use Industry



By end-use industry, the power generation segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, driven by massive cooling water requirements and regulatory compliance needs. Oil & gas represents a significant segment with stringent water management requirements. Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other industries represent growing segments with increasing demand for sustainable water reuse solutions and regulatory compliance.



Geographic Analysis



Asia-Pacific dominates the global industrial water reuse systems market with the largest market share in 2026, driven by rapid industrialization and the presence of leading technology manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive R&D investments and the rapid adoption of water-efficient digital solutions by major industrial manufacturers in the United States and Canada.



Key Questions Answered in The report

How big is the global industrial water reuse systems market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial water reuse systems market?

Which technology segment will dominate and grow the fastest?

How are AI and zero liquid discharge transforming the industrial water reuse landscape?

Which region leads the global industrial water reuse systems market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial water reuse systems market?

What are the key trends shaping the industrial water reuse systems market?

What are the major opportunities and challenges in the industrial water reuse systems market?

Scope of the Report

Company Profiles (Manufacturers & Providers)

Veolia Water Technologies

SUEZ

Xylem Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

DuPont Water Solutions

Pentair plc

Aquatech International LLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

IDE Technologies

Bio-Microbics, Inc.

Koch Separation Solutions

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Industrial Water Reuse Systems Market Assessment - by Technology

Membrane Filtration

Biological Treatment

Chemical Treatment

Evaporation & Crystallization

Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP)

Industrial Water Reuse Systems Market Assessment - by Application

Cooling Water Reuse

Boiler Feed Water

Process Water

Wash Water

Industrial Water Reuse Systems Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj43hj

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