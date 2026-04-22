Global Syringes Market Projected to Reach USD 33.08 Billion by 2033 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Syringes Market was valued at USD 17.00 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 33.08 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% over 2026-2033. Due to strict safety and regulatory requirements, the worldwide syringe market is expanding steadily. To avoid cross-contamination and needlestick injuries, health organizations have been promoting the use of auto-disable, safety, and single-use syringes.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 17.00 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 33.08 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 8.68%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Growth in Biologic Drugs to Boost Market Growth Globally

The need for prefilled and customized syringes is mostly driven by the growing use of biologics, notably in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune illnesses, since these medications require precise, sterile administration. This is increasing the market share of syringes in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in industrialized areas where self-injection therapies are becoming more and more popular and biologics play a significant role in chronic illness.

Major Syringes Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Smiths Medical

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Weigao Group

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Vigmed AB

OMPI

Baxter International Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Roselabs Bioscience Ltd.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Narang Medical Limited

Segmentation Analysis:

By Usage

The disposable syringes segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 68.94%in 2025, owing to their low technology costs and single-use safety globally. The reusable syringes segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 9.11% during the 2026–2033 period, driven by their affordability, sustainability, and growing use of veterinary and low-resource applications.

By Application

The revenue share of approximately 40.80% in 2025, as a result of widespread global vaccination campaigns for various diseases globally. The diabetes segment is predicted to grow at the strongest CAGR of approximately 9.47% during 2025–2032, fueled by the increasing prevalence of global type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

By Material

Plastic Syringes accounted for the largest share of the syringes market with about 60.14% and is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 8.90% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2033 driven by their low price, disposability, small size, and wide use in vaccination and immunization programs.

By End User

The Direct Tenders held the largest revenue share of around 45.86% in the syringes market in 2025, as governments and global health organizations buy high syringe volumes directly over manufacturers for vaccination and public health campaigns. The online pharmacies segment, however, is projected to register the highest CAGR of around 9.51% during the forecast period of 2026-2033, fueled by the increased e-commerce adoption globally.

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Syringes Market Key Segments

By Usage

Disposable Syringes

Reusable Syringes

By Application

Vaccines and Immunizations

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Others

By Material

Plastic Syringes

Glass Syringes

By End User

Direct Tenders

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

The U.S. syringes market was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% over 2026-2033. Due to the early adoption of safety-engineered syringes brought about by OSHA and FDA rules aimed at lowering needlestick injuries, the United States has the biggest market share for syringes. Additionally, widespread access to injectable medicines is made possible by the generous financial reimbursements provided by Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance.

Due of its medical infrastructure, high immunization rates, and large population with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and cancer, North America had the largest revenue share of the syringe market in 2025, which is roughly 42.60%.

With the highest CAGR of 9.45%, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. This is due to the region's high rate of urbanization, rising healthcare spending, and expanding government-run immunization programs, particularly in China, Indonesia, and India, which are propelling the demand for syringes at a remarkable rate.

Recent Developments:

March 2025: BD launched advanced prefilled syringes with reduced dead space, enhancing biologics delivery, patient safety, and dosing accuracy globally, targeting hospitals, vaccination programs, and high-demand emerging markets.

launched advanced prefilled syringes with reduced dead space, enhancing biologics delivery, patient safety, and dosing accuracy globally, targeting hospitals, vaccination programs, and high-demand emerging markets. January 2025: B. Braun Melsungen AG introduced eco-friendly, biodegradable syringes in Europe, minimizing medical waste, maintaining dosing accuracy, and supporting sustainability initiatives across hospitals, vaccination campaigns, and biologics delivery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & COST BENCHMARKING – helps you understand market pricing dynamics through insights on syringe costs by type, material, manufacturer benchmarking, and future pricing trends.

– helps you understand market pricing dynamics through insights on syringe costs by type, material, manufacturer benchmarking, and future pricing trends. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & SAFETY STANDARDS – helps you assess regulatory pressure through analysis of FDA, ISO, and CE compliance, safety syringe adoption, and sterilization standards across regions.

– helps you assess regulatory pressure through analysis of FDA, ISO, and CE compliance, safety syringe adoption, and sterilization standards across regions. PRODUCTION CAPACITY & MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate supply-side dynamics through insights on production volumes, automation levels, cost per unit, and defect rates.

– helps you evaluate supply-side dynamics through insights on production volumes, automation levels, cost per unit, and defect rates. USAGE & DEMAND DISTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps you identify market demand through syringe consumption patterns across hospitals, clinics, home care, and vaccination programs, along with single-use vs reusable trends.

– helps you identify market demand through syringe consumption patterns across hospitals, clinics, home care, and vaccination programs, along with single-use vs reusable trends. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover growth opportunities through adoption of safety and auto-disable syringes, smart/IoT-enabled devices, eco-friendly materials, and prefilled syringe systems.

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Syringes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.00 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 33.38 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.68% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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