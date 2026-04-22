Magnera Announces Launch of Corporate Responsibility Commitments, Setting a Foundation for Long-Term Impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera today announced the launch of its Corporate Responsibility commitments, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued evolution as a purpose-driven specialty materials manufacturer. Alongside this announcement, Magnera released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, establishing a transparent baseline and outlining the commitments that will help provide guidance for the company’s strategy, decision-making, and accountability over the next decade.

Founded in 2024, Magnera was built on a clear purpose: to better the world with possibilities made real. That purpose now formally anchors the company’s corporate responsibility approach, shaping how it designs products, operates facilities, supports its people, and partners with customers and communities around the world.

“As a manufacturer operating at scale, we recognize the responsibility that comes with what we do, and we do not take it lightly,” said Curt Begle, Magnera CEO, “Since our founding, our purpose has guided our daily decisions. From groundbreaking innovation and industry partnerships to serving thousands of communities globally, we aren’t just working to build a better solution, we’re working to build the best one.”

Magnera’s Corporate Responsibility framework is structured around three core pillars, Product, Production, and People, reflecting a disciplined, integrated approach to sustainability, performance, and long-term value creation.

“At a moment when the world is demanding more from companies, we see more than obligation, we see opportunity,” Paul Harmon, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer stated, “We see an industry ready for reinvention, a growing need for smarter materials, and a future where sustainability and performance are complementary.”

Magnera’s inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report reflects the company’s determination to act with measurable commitments and annual transparency. The report outlines progress to date, identifies key risks and opportunities, and acknowledges areas where learning continues and challenges remain.

“This work is not a destination, it’s an ongoing journey,” said Harmon. “What matters most is that we continue moving forward, not because it’s easy, but because it is the right thing to do. A future where businesses contribute more than they consume isn’t just necessary, it’s essential to long-term success.”

The report establishes a foundational baseline that will inform Magnera’s strategy over the next decade, guiding continuous improvement across operations, governance, and stakeholder engagement. It also reinforces the company’s belief that possibility becomes progress only when paired with bold action, open collaboration, and intentional design for future generations.

To read Magnera’s full Corporate Responsibility Report and learn more about the company’s commitments, visit magnera.com/corporateresponsibility.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 45 global facilities, Magnera is supported by approximately 8,000+ employees. Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the Company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit Magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain statements that are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our future financial performance and condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “anticipates” or “looking forward” or similar expressions. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: global economic conditions; inflation; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; disruption of our supply chain; the adverse impact of weather events on our facilities, inventory and suppliers, as well as adverse effects on our customers, suppliers and other business partners; the effect of competition on our business; our inability to integrate future acquired companies or to realize expected operating synergies; synergies expected to be achieved in connection with our business combination with a subsidiary of Berry Global Group, Inc.; our inability to retain our officers and employees or the occurrence of labor disputes; disruption of our information technology systems, including as a result of a cyber breach; risks associated with operating internationally, including fluctuating exchange rates, tariffs, differing tax laws and regulation; litigation and regulatory investigations; and disputes related to intellectual property used in our business. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other risks applicable to our business are described in additional detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, and other filings that we make with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact: Robert Weilminster, ir@magnera.com

Media Contact: Kylee Agabashian, mediarelations@magnera.com