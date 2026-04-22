IPWeb Officially Launches New Website, Upgrading Proxy Product System and Data Collection Infrastructure

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, IPWeb officially launched its upgraded website, centered on its data collection infrastructure. The new version streamlines site structure and product integration, enhancing the stability and scalability of proxy IP and web data acquisition services. It also improves clarity in product architecture, enabling engineers, data teams, e-commerce operators, and AI companies to quickly understand offerings and efficiently complete selection and integration.





Overview of Product Architecture

As a dedicated industry leader, IPWeb is committed to providing robust network proxy services and perfectly adapting to various anti-detect browsers to meet complex data crawling requirements. To better serve the growing global customer base and enhance user experience, the company has released an updated and detailed product lineup on the brand-new platform.





The following is an overview of the core products available on the new website: Through this structure, users can flexibly call underlying proxy resources, directly use highly encapsulated data interfaces, or even obtain pre-organized data results, thereby significantly reducing development and maintenance costs.



Core Product Overview:



Product Name Product Positioning Application Scenarios New Customer Exclusive Event Discount Static Residential Proxy Highly stable residential IP resources; supports long-sessions and fixed identities.



Account farming, cross-border e-commerce operations, long-term login, and risk-sensitive business.



Free Trial 40% Off Dynamic Residential Proxy



Massive rotating residential IP pool; supports high-frequency requests and automatic switching.



Large-scale crawler collection, data crawling, bulk registration, and verification.



Free Trial 40% Off SERP API Structured data interface for Search Engine Results Pages.



Google/Bing results crawling, keyword ranking monitoring, and SEO data analysis.



Free Trial 40% Off Browser API Cloud browser automation interface; supports JS rendering and anti-scraping bypass.



Dynamic website collection, login-state crawling, and complex page automation.



Free Trial 40% Off Datasets Pre-cleaned structured data products, ready to use out of the box.



E-commerce data analysis, market research, and AI training data preparation.



Free Trial 40% Off

Official Website Experience Upgrade: Clearer and More Efficient

The new website improves information delivery efficiency through a clearer navigation structure aligned with user workflows, more focused product descriptions emphasizing success rate, stability, and use cases, enhanced technical documentation for faster integration and debugging, and added multilingual support for both Chinese and English users.

Capability Optimization for Real Business Scenarios

In real-world data collection scenarios, IPWeb strengthens its core capabilities by introducing a high-success-rate proxy scheduling mechanism to improve request success rates, automating data acquisition workflows to reduce manual effort, enhancing adaptability across e-commerce, social media, and search engine environments, and optimizing a scalable architecture to support large-scale concurrent tasks.

A Continuously Iterating Data Acquisition Platform

As the demand for data-driven insights continues to grow, data acquisition infrastructure is becoming an important part of the enterprise technology stack. IPWeb stated that in the future, it will continue to optimize products around stability, automation, and scale, and continuously expand data coverage.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://ipweb.cc/

Media Contact Official Website: https://ipweb.cc/

Contact Email: support@ipweb.cc



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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