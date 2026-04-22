Delta Media Group Launches Delta Create Studio, Delivering Fully Integrated Marketing Design and AI-Powered Content Creation including Canva Inside DeltaNET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Media Group, the real estate industry’s leading provider of all-in-one digital marketing platforms, today announced the launch of Delta Create Studio, a powerful new marketing design solution now available in DeltaNET 7.

The new AI-powered content creator represents a major step forward in agent productivity, giving brokerages, teams, and agents the ability to create professional, branded marketing materials in minutes, without leaving their CRM.

Designed as a fully integrated marketing engine, Delta Create Studio combines advanced design capabilities, automation, and AI-powered content creation into a single, unified experience. Marketing materials, including listing flyers, postcards, email campaigns, and social media graphics are automatically populated with listing data, agent details, and company branding from DeltaNET, ensuring accuracy and consistency across every touchpoint.

“Delta Create Studio advances how real estate professionals create and manage their marketing,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group. “This is not just a design tool. It is a fully integrated productivity solution that eliminates the need for third-party platforms, connects agent workflows, reduces manual, repetitive work, and ensures every piece of marketing aligns with the brokerage’s brand and data.”

A higher standard for integrated marketing

Unlike standalone design tools, Delta Create Studio is built directly into the DeltaNET platform, allowing agents to design, customize, and distribute marketing materials from a single system. Because the platform is connected to CRM data, users no longer need to manually enter listing details, upload agent information, or reformat designs across multiple tools.

Brokerages maintain full control over branding, templates, and access, while agents gain the flexibility to customize materials within approved guidelines, creating a balance between brand consistency and individual creativity.

Administrators can also control who sees specific templates, share designs by office or user, and support print fulfillment through approved providers. That makes the platform especially valuable for brokerages managing marketing at scale.

Advanced design and AI without complexity

Delta Create Studio introduces a redesigned, drag-and-drop editor with professional-grade capabilities that remain easy to use, even for agents without design experience. Features include font and styling controls, QR code generation, layered design management, and access to a built-in library of royalty-free images.

Because Delta Create Studio is connected to DeltaNET, listing details, property images, agent information, and company branding can be mapped directly into the design workflow. That reduces manual entry and helps agents create polished marketing faster.

Users can also import existing designs from external platforms, including Canva, PDFs, and image files, which are automatically converted into fully editable templates within DeltaNET, eliminating the need to recreate marketing assets from scratch.

AI also helps convert imported marketing pieces into editable assets inside DeltaNET. That gives brokerages a faster way to repurpose existing designs instead of rebuilding them from scratch.

The Canva integration adds flexibility for both agents and brokerage administrators. Designs created in Canva can be brought into DeltaNET for reuse, editing, and distribution, connecting creative workflow with centralized data and brand control.

AI-powered Digital Marketing

At the core of Delta Create Studio is a new AI-driven design experience that allows users to generate marketing materials simply by describing what they want.

The AI experience is designed to speed creation without adding complexity. Users can prompt the system to generate a marketing piece, then refine the layout, images, and messaging inside the editor.

Agents and admins can input prompts such as property type, design style, color preferences, and required content, and the system will generate a fully designed, editable marketing piece in seconds. From there, users can refine layouts, swap images, and customize messaging, dramatically reducing the time required to produce high-quality materials.

Delta Create Studio is engineered to support enterprise-level brokerage needs. Administrators can create and manage company-wide templates, control brand standards such as colors and fonts, and manage agent access to ensure compliance across the organization.

“This new AI functionality represents a significant leap forward helping agents create personalized marketing quickly, while seamlessly ensuring broker branding compliance,” noted Minard.

Designed for brokerages, built for scale

Delta Create Studio builds on the foundation of Delta Create, which provides agents with ready-to-use, semi-locked templates for quickly producing marketing materials. While Delta Create focuses on speed and simplicity, Delta Create Studio introduces a more advanced, fully customizable environment designed for deeper control and flexibility.

With Studio, users can build designs from scratch, access advanced layout and styling tools, leverage AI-generated templates, and manage reusable assets at the brokerage level, transforming marketing from template-based tasks into a fully integrated design and production workflow.

By combining CRM data, design tools, AI, and brand management into a single platform, Delta Create Studio eliminates the fragmentation that has long slowed down real estate marketing, giving agents back valuable time.

“This is about more than creating marketing materials faster,” Minard added. “It is about giving brokerages and their agents a smarter, more connected way to operate, where data, design, and distribution all work together inside a single platform instead of being siloed across different apps that don’t talk to each other.”

To learn more about Delta Create Studio and Delta Media Group’s full platform capabilities, visit https://www.deltamediagroup.com.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc. is America’s largest family-owned real estate technology provider for brokerages. Located in Canton, Ohio, it is the inventor of DeltaNET, known as the industry’s most advanced CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform. One of the largest real estate technology firms in the US, Delta Media is the trusted technology partner for more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

For Delta - Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff355a41-9c7e-4fa7-9a6f-32752f5f6974