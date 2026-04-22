Three-Peat: Becker’s Healthcare Dubs U.S. Oral Surgery Management a DSO to Know

IRVING, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Becker’s Healthcare has named U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) to its annual DSOs to Know list. Honorees are selected by Becker’s, based on nominations and reporter research. Company growth is one of the determining factors in the selection process.

“Becker’s Healthcare is highly respected in our field,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “This is our third consecutive year on the Becker’s Healthcare DSOs to Know list, and we’re honored to be included. It is a testament to our dedication to clinical excellence, our commitment to our surgeon partners, and the caliber of those surgeon partners – all of which are a part of who we are as a company and have been key to our growth.”

A management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, USOSM was the first company of its kind. Established in November 2017, USOSM continues its leadership legacy today with one of the largest networks of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, nationwide.

Becker’s Healthcare has 1.1 million+ e-newsletter subscribers and 68,000+ print subscribers across all of its platforms. Through print, digital, and live events, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and nurture conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare. Visit: https://hubs.beckershealthcare.com/about.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com