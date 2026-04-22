IoT Medical Devices Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036: Shift Toward Connected Healthcare Delivery and Rapid Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring Driving Opportunities

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Medical Devices Market by Device Type, Component, Connectivity Technology, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global IoT medical devices market is expected to reach approximately USD 467.2 billion by 2036 from USD 68.5 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT medical devices market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the IoT medical devices market include the accelerating global shift toward connected healthcare delivery and the rapid expansion of remote patient monitoring ecosystems. Additionally, the integration of AI-powered analytics, increasing demand for continuous health monitoring, and expansion of 5G-enabled connected platforms are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the IoT medical devices market.

In 2026, North America dominates the global IoT medical devices market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to high healthcare expenditure and widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring programs in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure and government-led initiatives promoting connected healthcare in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on digital health transformation.



The key players operating in the global IoT medical devices market are Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies, Dexcom Inc., Apple Inc., Fitbit (Google), and various other regional and emerging connected healthcare technology and medical device providers, among others.



Based on Device Type



By device type, the wearable medical devices segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their widespread use in continuous vital sign monitoring and chronic disease management. Wearable devices provide consumer-friendly health tracking capabilities.

However, the implantable medical devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for long-term chronic disease management and advanced neurostimulation systems. Stationary and ingestible medical devices represent specialized segments with rapid growth potential.



Based on Component



By component, the hardware segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to the foundational role of connected sensors, processing units, and wireless communication modules in IoT medical device ecosystems.

Hardware represents the essential infrastructure for connected healthcare. The software segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for advanced analytics, AI-powered insights, and cloud-based health data management platforms. Services represent an emerging segment with rapid growth potential.



Based on Connectivity Technology



By connectivity technology, the Bluetooth/BLE segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to its low power consumption, cost efficiency, and widespread compatibility with wearable and portable medical devices.

Bluetooth/BLE provides reliable short-range connectivity for consumer devices. The cellular segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of 5G networks and the increasing demand for real-time, high-bandwidth medical data transmission. Wi-Fi, Zigbee, NFC, and other emerging technologies represent specialized segments with rapid growth potential.



Based on Application



By application, the patient monitoring segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to the critical importance of continuous health oversight in clinical and home care settings. Patient monitoring represents the primary driver for IoT medical device adoption. Diagnostics, therapeutics, and other emerging applications represent segments with significant growth potential across diverse healthcare settings.



Based on End User



By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, reflecting the critical role of connected medical devices in institutional healthcare delivery. Hospitals and clinics represent the primary market for advanced IoT medical solutions. Home care settings, diagnostic centers, and other end-user segments represent emerging markets with rapid growth potential.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the IoT medical devices market globally?

At what rate is the global IoT medical devices market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global IoT medical devices market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of device type, component, connectivity technology, application, and end user are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global IoT medical devices market?

Who are the major players in the global IoT medical devices market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global IoT medical devices market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Insulet Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Stryker Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

IoT Medical Devices Market Assessment - by Device Type

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Ingestible Medical Devices

IoT Medical Devices Market Assessment - by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

IoT Medical Devices Market Assessment - by Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth/BLE

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Zigbee

NFC

Others

IoT Medical Devices Market Assessment - by Application

Patient Monitoring

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Others

IoT Medical Devices Market Assessment - by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Others

IoT Medical Devices Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swhn2b

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