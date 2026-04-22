From Influence to Impact – PATTISON is bridging the gap between social media and DOOH strategy





MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor now enables brands to extend high-performing social content into Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) environments, creating a seamless bridge between social media engagement and large format mass reach.

By deploying user-generated content (UGC) across strategic DOOH inventory like transit networks and airport environments – brands can maximize the ROI on social media investments and drive incremental reach beyond platform algorithms. This approach allows marketers to scale authentic, creator-driven content to a wider audience in familiar and high-traffic settings.

PATTISON is proud to have Embold, Canada’s leading influencer marketing partner, to deliver integrated campaigns that pair influencer content creation with multi-channel distribution. Vertical format closed-captioned content developed for social platforms such as Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts and TikTok can now be strategically deployed across PATTISON’s inventory of digital vertical posters in key markets in Canada, ensuring creative consistency and amplified reach.

“Creator content has already driven real results across social, PR, web, and print. Our partnership with PATTISON Outdoor is the next step, bringing that same authentic creative into the physical world. Brands can now take content that already resonates on social and extend it across DOOH inventory, reaching Canadians in the moments between their screens,” said Umair Tazeem, Founder & CEO at Embold.

Through our partnership, brands gain access to brand-safe, scalable and performance-driven DOOH channel where social-first creative and UGC can extend beyond feeds and thrive in the physical world. In addition, silent and caption-optimized video production reflects viewing behavior patterns where studies show that up to 85% of social media video is consumed without sound1. On-screen text also increases retention and the likelihood of viewers watching for longer or to completion. Progressive brands now design video content to communicate effectively in silent mode through on-screen text, captions, and visual storytelling that does not require audio. This approach expands potential viewing contexts and improves accessibility while maintaining effectiveness for DOOH. A campaign with a Toronto-based content creator in the Winter of 2026 saw over 1 in 3 frequent subway riders recall the ad, with 72% among them engaging with the ad, brand or influencer in some way2.

“We believe in the intersectionality of media, and this a natural evolution for PATTISON,” said Mary Ventresca, CMO at PATTISON. “Rather than being competing media channels, we are creating synergy between social media strategy and Digital Out-of-Home to create new paths of brand engagement.”

From Influence to Impact, PATTISON seeks to provide a new platform for social content to live and thrive and invigorate the way brands look at their social media strategy and how it can be amplified by DOOH, turning social content into real world experiences that drive action.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services.

With roots dating back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

About Embold

Embold is Canada's leading influencer and creator marketing platform, helping brands plan, launch, and measure high-performing creator campaigns from end to end. With a network of 9,000+ pre-vetted Canadian micro-influencers, Embold has supported 500+ brands and reached over 235 million people across the country.

Brands can run campaigns independently through Embold's self-serve platform or tap into fully managed services spanning influencer marketing, UGC production, ambassador programs, gifting and seeding, and paid amplification. Whether the goal is awareness, engagement, or conversion, Embold gives Canadian brands the tools and talent to make creator content work harder across every channel.

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1 https://digiday.com/media/silent-world-facebook-video/

2 PATTISON Campaign Evaluation Study

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5dd9124-1c21-440d-a358-5769d7bea2b8