UPDATE - Export Genius Launched AI-Powered Smart Search to Simplify Global Trade Discovery

NEW DELHI, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Export Genius announced the launch of its AI Smart Search, a new feature designed to simplify global trade discovery through natural language queries.

In global trade, finding relevant insights often involves multiple filters, datasets, and manual analysis. AI Smart Search streamlines this process by enabling users to access trade data, identify partners, and analyze trends through simple, structured questions.

Search Across Every Trade Dimension

With AI Smart Search, users can explore global trade data more intuitively. Whether tracking shipments, identifying partners, or analyzing product flows, users can ask questions like “Find pharmaceutical shipments from USA to Brazil,” “Identify agricultural exporters in Argentina supplying to Vietnam,” or “Discover top buyers in Canada for organic chemicals.”

By bringing multiple data layers into a single query experience, the feature supports port-level tracking, country-to-country trade flows, company-level insights, exporter and importer discovery - making trade research faster and more efficient.

Search That Understands Intent



AI Smart Search understands the intent behind queries, eliminating the need for manual filtering. For example, a query like “Find imports of electrical machinery in Bangladesh under HS Code 85” automatically maps product category, country flow, and trade type to deliver accurate results.

Analyze Trends with Time-Based Insights



The feature also enables users to analyze trade trends over time. Queries such as “Analyze export trends of machinery from Germany to the US over the last 5 years” or “Show year-on-year import trends of vehicles in the United States” generate clear insights, helping understand demand patterns and market shifts.

Faster Buyer, Supplier, and Market Discovery



By simplifying complex queries, AI Smart Search accelerates opportunity discovery. A search like “Find buyers of petroleum products in South America” highlights active importers, trade flows, and supplying countries, helping teams move faster from research to action.

Simplifying Company-Level Trade Intelligence



The feature provides visibility into company-level trade activity through queries such as “Track export activity of Company from Germany,” “Analyze import activity of Company in the United States,” or “Find commodities exported by Company.” Users can access trade values, trade frequency, ports, and country-wise flows for better decision-making.

A Smarter Way to Work with Trade Data



With AI Smart Search, Export Genius introduces a more intuitive, AI-driven approach to trade analysis. It helps businesses move from complex filtering to faster, insight-led decisions.

About Export Genius

Export Genius is a leading provider of global trade data and intelligence solutions.

Media Contact: info@exportgenius.in