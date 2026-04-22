OpenVPP and Grid Rails Platform Announce Licensing Partnership for Commercialization

San Francisco, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenVPP has today announced its first platform licensing deal to Grid Rails , which aims to commercialize next-generation settlement solutions for the energy industry.

OpenVPP has built an on-chain application that simplifies the interconnection, tracking, and management of electric vehicles and distributed energy resources. With a community of more than 300 participating vehicles, OpenVPP enables secure, trustless attribution of charging and discharging activity, representing 3.7MWh of connected capacity and 10,000 miles driven to date.

By aligning financial settlement with real-world energy activity, OpenVPP creates a transparent, auditable system of record that brings physical energy participation on-chain without requiring users to engage in crypto speculation.

Through this partnership, Grid Rails will leverage the OpenVPP tokenization platform as a foundational layer for commercializing enterprise settlement infrastructure across energy programs, platforms, and counterparties.

Grid Rails addresses the inefficiencies of traditional settlement systems by enabling near–real-time financial reconciliation and customer-level incentive tracking via a dedicated wallet infrastructure. Its platform creates a unified system of record capable of operating seamlessly across devices, programs, utilities, fleet operators, and market participants.

“The OpenVPP tokenization solution is a solid foundation for our continued development of enterprise-grade software to serve the energy community in facilitating near–real-time settlement,” said Michael Grasso, CEO of Grid Rails.

OpenVPP recently expanded its settlement infrastructure onto Base to support high-throughput, low-cost transactions capable of scaling alongside growing EV adoption and distributed energy integration. The deployment to Base enables the smart contract architecture necessary to support real-time settlement at enterprise scale.

“Through this agreement with Grid Rails we now have a strategic partner for the commercialization and go to market of our technology, leveraging our deployment of Base, to build smart contracts on-chain,” said Parth Kapadia, CEO of OpenVPP.

As part of the transaction, Michael Grasso has joined the Board of OpenVPP, strengthening strategic alignment between the two companies as they scale commercial deployment across the energy sector.

Together, Grid Rails and OpenVPP seek to modernize the financial backbone of distributed energy markets, enabling faster reconciliation, transparent incentive tracking, and scalable infrastructure designed for the electric future.

For more information, visit https://openvpp.energy/ .

About OpenVPPOpenVPP is building the payment and settlement layer for the modern energy economy. By integrating blockchain technology at the settlement layer, OpenVPP enables faster, more transparent energy transactions for EV operators, virtual power plants, and energy platforms, without requiring participants to engage in crypto speculation.

About Grid Rails

Grid Rails is an enterprise software platform powering the next generation of Virtual Power Plants. Designed for utilities, energy providers, and distributed energy operators, Grid Rails enables real-time awareness, control, and settlement of energy assets across decentralized networks. The platform helps organizations optimize grid performance, unlock new revenue opportunities, and drive deeper consumer participation in modern energy markets.