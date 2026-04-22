MoneyFlare Redefines Quantum AI Trading With Smarter Automation for 2026 Investors

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare today announced a new push around quantum AI trading, positioning it as a smarter, more adaptive form of automated investing for users who want speed, efficiency, and a simpler path into data-driven trading. The company says its latest direction is built for 2026 investors who are no longer impressed by AI branding alone and now expect automation that feels practical, responsive, and easy to use.





How to Start With MoneyFlare Quantum AI Trading

Getting started with MoneyFlare is designed to be straightforward:

Create an account

New users who register will receive $10 in real earnings and $50 in trial credit for free! Choose a trading plan

MoneyFlare says users simply select a plan, while the platform supports automated strategy execution and risk management in the background. Activate the system and track performance

According to the company, the platform uses algorithm-based models and real-time data analysis to support ongoing execution while users monitor progress through a simplified interface.

In practice, MoneyFlare describes its model as AI quantitative trading powered by algorithm-based market analysis, automated trade execution, and integrated risk controls. On its official website, the company says users do not need to manually build strategies or connect multiple tools, because the platform is designed around a managed approach and a simplified user experience.

The launch arrives at a moment when both AI and quantum technologies are drawing serious strategic investment. It was reported in March that IQM Quantum Computers secured 50 million euros from BlackRock-managed funds ahead of a planned U.S. listing, and BlackRock said quantum computing represents “the next era of computing.” In the same report, BlackRock’s Tony Kim said, “AI reasons from data. Quantum reasons from physics. Together though, they could reshape what is computationally possible.”

That broader technology backdrop is being reinforced by continued spending across the AI stack. Reports this week have shown that strong forecasts from ASML and TSMC pointed to another quarter of heavy AI infrastructure investment, while major technology companies are expected to spend more than $600 billion this year on data centers. TSMC also said AI demand remains strong and that it is increasing capital spending to meet that demand. For investors, that signals that advanced computation is not a passing theme in 2026. It is becoming a central market driver.

MoneyFlare appears to be aligning itself with that shift by translating complex quantitative logic into a product that feels easier to access. Rather than presenting quantum AI trading as a vague futuristic promise, the company emphasizes faster data analysis, automated strategy execution, dynamic adaptation, and operational simplicity. Its website also says the system is designed to identify changing market conditions such as pricing differences, funding-rate variations, and trend movements, while running multiple strategies and adjusting allocation in real time.

At the same time, smarter automation is also bringing more scrutiny. It was also reported on April 16 that the Bank of England is testing how AI could affect the financial system, including whether AI-driven “herding” behavior might amplify selloffs during periods of stress. The Bank also said risks could rise rapidly as the financial sector increases adoption of advanced AI tools. That makes risk management and platform design just as important as raw automation speed.

MoneyFlare says its platform is built with that balance in mind. The company states that it combines quantitative models with professional oversight, monitors trades and exposure in real time, and is designed to reduce manual error through system-based execution. It also notes that returns are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market conditions, a message that aligns with growing investor demand for more realistic and credible AI trading products.

As 2026 investors look for tools that can keep up with faster markets and more complex data flows, MoneyFlare believes the next stage of automated trading will be defined by systems that are not just more intelligent, but more usable. With its latest quantum AI trading push, the company is inviting users to register and explore a smarter, more structured way to automate investing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.