Mindera Health™ Awarded New York State Department of Health Approval for Mind.Px™

Vista, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a leader in precision medicine for dermatological conditions, today announced it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health for its Mind.Px test. Mind.Px is a genomic test that utilizes the proprietary dermal biomarker patch system to collect biomarkers from the skin in a minimally invasive manner, which can be leveraged in machine learning-derived algorithms to predict the best biologic class for a given psoriasis patient. Previously published studies have proven that Mind.Px predicts biologic class with high positive predictive value and demonstrated clinical utility for healthcare providers that care for patients with psoriasis.

“We are extremely proud to have met the quality standards established by New York’s Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP), a standard broadly seen as the highest quality benchmark for clinical laboratory and laboratory developed tests,” said Tobin Dickerson, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Mindera Health. “This certification demonstrates the scientific rigor of our laboratory team and our flagship test, Mind.Px, and we are eager to bring precision medicine to the psoriasis patients of New York to help guide health care providers’ biologic selection.”

Mind.Px is available immediately to New York patients and Mindera Health performs the tests in its CAP accredited, CLIA and ISO 13485:2016 certified facility in Vista, CA. For more information, go to www.minderahealth.com.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >91 percent positive predictive value[i]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annual cost savings ranging from $5,138 to $13,141 per patient[ii].

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera Health’s technology generates clinically validated solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare system costs. Mindera Health operates a CLIA certified, CAP accredited, and NY State Department of Health certified Laboratory and is an ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturer of the proprietary dermal biomarker patch device. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

Bagel J, Wang Y, Montgomery P 111, et al. A machine learning-based test for predicting response to psoriasis biologics. SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. 2021;5(6):621-638. doi:10.25251/skin.5.6.5 Wu J, Montgomery P, Long B, et al. An economic evaluation of the budget impact of precision medicine testing for the treatment of psoriasis. SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. 2021;5(4):372-387. doi:10.25251/skin.5.4.6

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