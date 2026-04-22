San Dimas Welcomes New Aqua-Tots Swim School to Keep Families Safe in and Around Water

San Dimas, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, a global leader in swim instruction for more than three decades, is continuing its expansion across California with the opening of a new location in San Dimas, reinforcing its commitment to year-round water safety in communities where access to water is a part of everyday life.

With multiple locations already serving families across the state, the San Dimas school reflects a growing need for consistent, high-quality swim education throughout Southern California, where pools, beaches and recreational water spaces are deeply woven into daily routines.

The opening comes ahead of National Water Safety Month in May, a time dedicated to raising awareness around drowning prevention. While the observance brings seasonal attention to the issue, Aqua-Tots emphasizes that water safety requires ongoing practice, with year-round lessons designed to build confidence, reinforce skills and help children respond safely in real-life situations.

“In Southern California, water is not occasional. It is everywhere,” said Erin Lobato, general manager of Aqua-Tots San Dimas. “I have seen firsthand how important it is for kids to feel confident and capable in the water. Coming back to Aqua-Tots to lead this school, in a community that means so much to me, is incredibly special because we are giving families skills that truly last a lifetime.”

Owned by Julie Sullins, the San Dimas school represents a shared commitment to both community impact and the Aqua-Tots mission.

“This is more than opening a business. It is about creating a place where families feel supported and where children can build confidence in a safe, encouraging environment,” said Sullins. “I believe deeply in what Aqua-Tots stands for and the difference these lessons make, and I am proud to bring that to San Dimas and the surrounding communities.”

Aqua-Tots San Dimas offers programs for every age and ability, from toddlers to adults, including adaptive lessons for children with disabilities. Lessons are available seven days a week, with small class sizes of one, two or four students to ensure individualized attention and steady progression.

Located at 610 W. Arrow Highway, the 7,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is designed for both comfort and convenience. The indoor school features a 30-by-70-foot pool with 18 swim lanes, allowing multiple classes to run simultaneously, along with 15 changing rooms to support a seamless experience for families.

Serving San Dimas, La Verne, Claremont, Ontario, Charter Oak and nearby communities, the school provides a consistent, controlled environment where swimmers can develop and refine skills regardless of weather or season.

To celebrate the grand opening, Aqua-Tots San Dimas is offering 50% off the first month for families who enroll in two or more lessons per week. Families are encouraged to tour the facility, meet the team and explore class options.

For more information or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/san-dimas, call (909) 363-0023 or follow Aqua-Tots San Dimas on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

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