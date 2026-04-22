Emancipet vaccinates and microchips over 400 pets in Houston during city-wide Pet Wellness Day

Houston, TX, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, April 19, 2026, Emancipet , a nonprofit organization dedicated to making veterinary care affordable and accessible for all pet families, partnered with the City of Houston’s BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions to host Pet Wellness Day, a community event focused on keeping pets healthy and expanding access to essential veterinary care. Over 400 pets were microchipped and/or vaccinated free of charge.

“Every pet family deserves access to high-quality veterinary care, regardless of their financial situation,” Cheryl Katon, chief executive officer at Emancipet, said. “At Emancipet, we believe cost should never stand in the way of veterinary care for our cats and dogs. Pet Wellness Day is one way we’re bringing affordable services directly into the community in Houston, helping keep pets healthy and supporting the people who love them."

During the event, dogs received DAP and rabies vaccines, while cats received rabies, feline leukemia and FVRCP vaccines. Microchips were also available for all pets. These preventive services play a critical role in protecting pets from serious diseases, supporting public health and helping reunite lost pets with their families. Houston is home to more than 730,000 pets, many of whom live with families that may struggle to afford routine veterinary care. Pet Wellness Day is designed to help close that gap by ensuring more pets receive the care they need.

“Keeping pets healthy and connected to their families is one of the most effective ways to support our entire community,” Jarrad Mears, shelter director at BARC, said. “Through partnerships like this, we’re bringing essential services directly to Houston residents, helping prevent illness, reducing shelter intake, and ensuring more pets stay where they belong.”

Emancipet opened its first Houston clinic in 2015 and has since expanded to three locations across the city, serving more than 70,000 visits each year. The organization has a long-standing commitment to the Houston community, including providing free veterinary care for three months following Hurricane Harvey to help pets and families recover together.

To learn more about Emancipet, visit emancipet.org.

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About Emancipet

Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible for everyone. Emancipet clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental cleanings, and more at low prices. Emancipet is able to offer its low cost veterinary care services for dogs and cats through the generous support of donors. Founded in 1999, Emancipet sees over 260,000 visits annually to its clinics in Austin, TX, Killeen, TX, Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. By providing low-cost services, with compassion and free of judgment, Emancipet works to support and strengthen some of the most powerful bonds in life - those between people and the pets they love. For more information, visit www.emancipet.org .







