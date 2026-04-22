Houston TranStar Celebrates 30 Years of Keeping Southeast Texas Moving with Launch of Anniversary Campaign

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston TranStar, responsible for providing leading-edge transportation and emergency management services to the Greater Houston region, is launching a yearlong campaign, “30 Years Strong: Driving the Future of Regional Safety and Mobility,” marking its 30th anniversary.

The campaign celebrates three decades of regional traffic management, emergency coordination and innovative services dedicated to keeping Southeast Texas safe and moving.

“This milestone is an opportunity to honor the road we’ve traveled, recognize the partners and professionals who make this work possible, and share how Houston TranStar is preparing for the future,” said Joshua Shideler, Houston TranStar’s assistant director. “For 30 years, collaboration between the State of Texas, City of Houston, Harris County and METRO has been our strength, and it remains the foundation of how we serve the community all in the same facility.”

Throughout the year, Houston TranStar is engaging the public through a combination of community outreach events, social media storytelling and educational initiatives designed to increase awareness of regional mobility and safety. A Regional Emergency Response Symposium highlighting interagency coordination and preparedness is planned for August 18, and Houston TranStar is joining forces to engage with local STEM students to inspire the next generation of transportation and public safety professionals.

A key component of the campaign is the launch of a dedicated 30th Anniversary microsite, serving as a central hub for the public to explore Houston TranStar’s rich legacy and national impact.

Visitors are able to engage with digital content that showcases the journey so far and how the consortium continues to drive Houston TranStar’s mission forward.

The site includes “The Road We’ve Traveled,” a video series highlighting the experiences of past leaders and partners who have played a key role in the consortium’s success. Through personal reflections and defining moments in TranStar’s history, such as responding to major hurricanes like Harvey, Katrina and Ike, the series offers a unique, human perspective on the evolution of transportation and emergency management in the Greater Houston region, while reinforcing the agency’s ongoing commitment to safety, service, and regional coordination.

“Residents and travelers may not always see what happens behind the scenes, but Houston TranStar is working 24/7 to support safer roads and faster response times,” Shideler said. “This campaign helps shine a light on the coordination and technology that protect lives and keep our region connected.”

For more information about Houston TranStar and the 30th Anniversary campaign, visit https://www.houstontranstar.org/30years/.

About Houston TranStar

Established in 1993, the Houston TranStar consortium became fully operational in 1996 when representatives from the City of Houston, Harris County, METRO, and TxDOT began working together under one roof at the Houston TranStar facility.

TranStar is a globally recognized model for interagency collaboration, playing a critical role in managing traffic operations, coordinating emergency response, and delivering real-time information that helps millions of residents navigate daily travel and major regional events across Southeast Texas.