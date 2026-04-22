Iteris Awarded $31 Million Contract Extending Critical Support for Tampa-Area Regional Transportation Management Center

New five-year agreement strengthens Iteris’ long‑standing role supporting traffic operations across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of the Almaviva Group, today announced Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 7 has chosen Iteris to provide comprehensive operations, management, and technical support for the District’s Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC).

This 5-year, $31 million contract builds upon over a decade of previous support Iteris has provided the Tampa Bay area, representing an important continuation of services to FDOT District 7. The program reinforces the district’s ongoing commitment to a proactive operations culture and advances Florida’s strategic focus on safety, mobility and system reliability.

Under the new agreement, Iteris has partnered with Lucent Group Inc. to deliver a fully integrated suite of RTMC operations services, including:

Comprehensive 24/7/365 RTMC operations

Project management and operational oversight

Highway operations services

Managed lanes operations services

Arterial operations services, including integrated corridor management

Traffic incident management support

IT services for monitoring, troubleshooting, and supporting transportation management technologies



The district-wide program will support 12 jurisdictions across the region, including seven major cities and five counties.

“FDOT District 7 has shown exceptional leadership in advancing a proactive, data‑informed operations culture, and we are honored to continue supporting that vision,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, senior vice president, mobility consulting solutions East at Iteris. “This new contract strengthens our long-standing partnership and enables Iteris to help improve safety, reduce congestion, and enhance mobility for millions of travelers across the Tampa Bay region.”

The five-year program will enhance roadway safety and travel reliability by improving real‑time incident detection, accelerating response coordination, and strengthening the integration of freeway and arterial operations. Additional benefits include more consistent travel times, reduced congestion, and improved mobility for commuters, commercial traffic, and visitors throughout one of Florida’s busiest metropolitan areas.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding $2 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market’s strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]

Iteris Media Contact

Breanna Wallace

Tel: (949) 996-5348

Email: brwallace@iteris.com