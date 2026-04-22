$3.85 Bn Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Global Forecast to 2036: Maritime Security Demand, Autonomous Survey Expansion and Advanced Surveillance Technologies Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market by Type, Application, Mode of Operation, and Endurance - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global unmanned surface vehicles market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.85 billion by 2036 from USD 1.22 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global USV market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the USV market include the intensifying global focus on maritime security, rapid expansion of autonomous survey capabilities, stringent maritime safety regulations, and the need for cost-effective surveillance solutions. Additionally, the rapid expansion of autonomous mine countermeasures, increasing need for high-performance hydrographic survey capabilities, advanced autonomous vessel technologies, and digital transformation initiatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the unmanned surface vehicles market.



In 2026, North America dominates the global USV market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in naval modernization and the presence of leading technology innovators in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive government initiatives for maritime domain awareness and rapid adoption of autonomous survey tools in China, Japan, and Australia. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing maritime security investments and increasing demand for advanced autonomous surface vehicle systems.



The key players operating in the global unmanned surface vehicles market are Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (U.S.), ASV Global (UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Riptide Autonomous Solutions (U.S.), ECA Group (France), Subsea 7 S.A. (UK), and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.



Based on Type



By type, the medium segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its versatile use in supporting multi-mission defense and commercial survey operations in diverse maritime environments. These platforms offer the optimal balance between payload capacity and operational flexibility. However, the large and extra-large segments are expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for extended-range operations, increased payload capacity, and enhanced mission endurance. The ability to conduct complex multi-mission operations makes larger USVs highly attractive for modern maritime infrastructure.



Based on Application



By application, the defense segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its proven efficacy in handling high-risk surveillance and providing scalable, remote-controlled combat support. The commercial segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward autonomous survey operations, modernization of commercial maritime fleets, and the complexity of advanced commercial requirements. Both segments represent distinct operational requirements and technological specifications.



Based on Mode of Operation



By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by advances in autonomous navigation, AI-driven decision-making, and the need for reduced human intervention. The remote-controlled segment represents a significant market share as operators continue to implement advanced remote operation technologies and maintain direct control capabilities. These segments support diverse operational requirements and mission-critical applications.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the unmanned surface vehicles market globally?

At what rate is the global unmanned surface vehicles market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global unmanned surface vehicles market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, application, and endurance are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global unmanned surface vehicles market?

Who are the major players in the global unmanned surface vehicles market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global unmanned surface vehicles market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Company Profiles

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Textron Inc.

Exail Technologies

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Saab AB

Thales Group

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

XOCEAN

Saildrone

OceanPower Technologies

SeaRobotics Corporation

Clearpath Robotics

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Assessment - by Type

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Assessment - by Application

Defense

Commercial

Scientific Research

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Assessment - by Mode of Operation

Autonomous

Remote Controlled

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Assessment - by Endurance

< 100 Hours

100-500 Hours

501-1,000 Hours

>1,000 Hours

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhu0yi

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