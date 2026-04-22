Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Global Forecast Report 2026-2036: Opportunities in Adoption of Zero Trust Architecture, Cloud-native Applications, and Regulatory Compliance Requirements

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Human Identity Access Management Market by Offering, Identity Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global non-human identity access management market is expected to reach approximately USD 38.8 billion by 2036 from USD 12.2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global NHI access management market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the NHI access management market include the exponential growth in machine identities and escalating NHI-related breach activity. Additionally, the adoption of Zero Trust architecture, proliferation of cloud-native applications, and regulatory compliance requirements are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the non-human identity access management market.

In 2026, North America dominates the global NHI access management market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to early adoption of cloud-native security frameworks and the presence of leading identity security vendors in the United States and Canada. Europe maintains a significant market share, supported by stringent regulatory requirements and strong cybersecurity investments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by accelerating cloud adoption and rapid digital transformation in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on cybersecurity and digital transformation.



The key players operating in the global non-human identity access management market are CyberArk Software Ltd., HashiCorp Inc., Delinea Inc., Okta Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Cloud, Venafi Inc., Fortanix Inc., and various other regional and emerging identity and access management solution providers, among others.

Based on Offering



By offering, the solutions segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its critical role in supporting NHI discovery, secrets management, and access policy enforcement across complex enterprise environments. NHI solutions represent the primary market driver for identity access management.

However, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for professional services, implementation support, and managed services for NHI governance and compliance.



Based on Identity Type



By identity type, the application and service identities segment holds the largest market share in 2026, reflecting the widespread reliance on service accounts and automated background processes across enterprise IT environments. Application and service identities represent the most prevalent category of non-human identities.

The API and OAuth token identities segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of API-driven architectures and microservices. Machine & device identities, cryptographic identities, and AI agent identities represent specialized segments with emerging growth potential.



Based on Deployment Mode



By deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to the rapid adoption of cloud-native architectures and the need for scalable NHI management across distributed environments. Cloud deployment represents the primary adoption model for NHI solutions. On-premises and hybrid deployment modes represent significant segments with specialized use cases.



Based on Organization Size



By organization size, the large enterprises segment holds the largest market share in 2026, driven by the complexity of their IT environments and the critical importance of NHI governance for security and compliance. Large enterprises represent the primary market driver. Small and medium-sized enterprises represent an emerging segment with rapid growth potential.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the non-human identity access management market globally?

At what rate is the global non-human identity access management market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global non-human identity access management market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of offering, identity type, deployment mode, and vertical are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global non-human identity access management market?

Who are the major players in the global non-human identity access management market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global non-human identity access management market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

HashiCorp, Inc. (IBM)

BeyondTrust Corporation

Delinea Inc.

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

Saviynt, Inc.

Ping Identity (Thales)

Oasis Security

Astrix Security

Entro Security

GitGuardian

Aembit, Inc.

Akeyless Security Ltd.

Clutch Security

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Assessment - by Offering

Solutions

Services

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Assessment - by Identity Type

Application & Service Identities

API & OAuth Token Identities

Machine & Device Identities

Cryptographic Identities

AI Agent Identities

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Assessment - by Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Assessment - by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Assessment - by Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Technology & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Others

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj87eu

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