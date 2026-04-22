The ACGME Announces National Essay Contest on Nutrition in Patient Care

Chicago, IL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is pleased to announce a national essay contest inviting residents and fellows to reflect on and share their experiences with nutrition in health care. Recognizing that nutrition is fundamental to human health, though often underemphasized in health education and care delivery, this initiative seeks to amplify resident and fellow voices and identify opportunities to strengthen nutrition-related competencies across graduate medical education (GME).

Through this contest, the ACGME aims to learn from real-world clinical experiences and perspectives on how nutrition influences health maintenance, disease management, patient outcomes, and intersects with social determinants of health.

Essay Focus and Topics

Submitted essays (up to 700 words) should explore the interplay between nutrition and health care. Authors may choose their own approach or address topics such as:

Describing an experience where a nutrition-focused intervention had a profound benefit on the patient’s health.

Profiling a patient experience that illustrates the consequences of poor nutrition and/or the absence of effective nutrition counseling.

Illustrating on your own nutrition or training.

Outlining a nutrition-focused project you carried out.

Essays may be written as narratives and can focus on a specific patient experience, a personal or family experience, a project the author undertook, or reflections on education and training.

Assessment Criteria

Essays will be evaluated through a competitive review process based on relevance to nutrition and patient care, educational value, and narrative quality and storytelling.

The author of the winning essay will receive complimentary registration for the 2027 ACGME Annual Educational Conference, taking place February 25-27, 2027, in San Antonio, Texas, as well as either travel expenses for the conference or a $3,000 cash prize.

Find full eligibility information and essay criteria on the contest page.

Essays must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Central on June 30, 2026. Late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted.

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ABOUT THE ACGME

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of more than 13,700 residency and fellowship programs and the more than 900 institutions that sponsor these programs in the US. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 167,100 resident and fellow physicians in 146 accredited specialties and subspecialties. The Mission of the ACGME is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

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