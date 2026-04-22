SCATR Corp. Raises $12.6 Million Series A Led by First In

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCATR Corp., the company that pioneered Zero Trust Transit™ and the only cybersecurity platform purpose-built to protect data while it is in motion across untrusted networks, today announced the close of its $12.6 million Series A round led by First In.

The raise comes at a moment of category-defining urgency. Nation-state adversaries and criminal actors have made Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) campaigns standard practice, systematically collecting encrypted traffic today with the expectation that quantum-enabled decryption will follow. Conventional Zero Trust architectures enforce policy at the access layer and the endpoint, but leave data fully exposed the moment it enters transit. SCATR was built to close that gap.

SCATR’s Zero Trust Transit™ platform extends Zero Trust enforcement beyond access control to govern data while it is moving. Built on a portfolio of issued U.S. patents, the platform fragments, obfuscates, and simultaneously distributes traffic across multiple randomized paths, making it indistinguishable from normal internet activity and eliminating the metadata, traffic patterns, and behavioral signatures adversaries exploit for targeting, collection, and HNDL operations. The result is data that cannot be identified, intercepted, or harvested in transit, regardless of the network it traverses.

Unlike legacy solutions that require hardware changes, new infrastructure, or network redesign, SCATR is 100% software-defined and integrates directly with existing security stacks, including Zero Trust architectures, SD-WAN platforms, SASE deployments, and cloud environments. Full Operational Capability is achievable in under 24 hours with no logistics tail and no training burden.

“Adversaries have been harvesting encrypted traffic for years, and they are waiting for the moment they can decrypt it. The operators and analysts we built this for do not have the luxury of waiting. Our customer data runs across contested, untrusted, and adversarial networks every single day, and every data packet that moves is a target. Encryption does not change that. SCATR does.”

—Matt Carpenter, CEO and Co-Founder, SCATR Corp.

The SCATR platform has been deployed across more than 50 operational environments on six continents, operationally validated in some of the world’s most demanding and hostile network environments. The platform carries AES-256 and ML-KEM encryption and is built on a patented architecture proven at scale across government and enterprise deployments globally.

“SCATR addresses a part of the security stack that has received little attention relative to the risk it carries. The threat to data in motion is real, it is accelerating, and organizations across defense and enterprise are running out of time to close the exposure. SCATR has the patents, the operational proof, and most importantly the team to own this category and execute at scale. We backed them because we believe Zero Trust Transit becomes a standard layer of every serious security architecture, and SCATR is the company that defined it.”

—Renny McPherson, Managing Partner, First In

The Series A proceeds will be used to accelerate SCATR’s go-to-market expansion across enterprise and critical infrastructure markets, including supply chain and logistics, financial services, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications. Proceeds will also support continued product development and team growth. The company enters this growth phase with an established ecosystem of partners across the network, cloud, defense, and enterprise markets, supporting both direct and channel go-to-market motions globally.

ABOUT SCATR CORP.

SCATR Corp. is a U.S.-owned cybersecurity company founded by former Department of War, Intelligence Community, and cryptologic professionals who experienced the data-in-motion problem firsthand. The company pioneered the Zero Trust Transit™ category, extending Zero Trust enforcement beyond the access layer to govern trust behavior while data is in motion across any network, under any conditions. Built on a portfolio of issued U.S. patents covering its core architecture, including Data Camouflage™, intelligent multi-path routing, and AI/ML-driven adaptive obfuscation, the platform has been operationally validated across more than 50 deployments on six continents. SCATR is the only platform that simultaneously addresses surveillance defeat, network denial survivability, and adversarial adaptation in a single, hardware-free software solution. For more information, visit scatrcorp.ai.

ABOUT FIRST IN

Founded in 2020, First In is an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in cybersecurity, defense technology, and data-driven security platforms. The firm partners with technologists, practitioners, and leaders building technologies critical to commercial resilience and national security. For more information, visit wearefirstin.com.

Contact:

Justin Garrison

justin.garrison@scatrcorp.ai