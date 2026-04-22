Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Forecast Report 2026-2036, Profiles of Okta, Auth0, Ping Identity, ForgeRock, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Accenture

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market by Solution, Deployment, and End-use - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global CIAM market is expected to reach approximately USD 40.2 billion by 2036 from USD 12.6 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global CIAM market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the CIAM market include the intensifying global focus on digital transformation and the rapid expansion of stringent data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Additionally, the rapid expansion of zero-trust initiatives, increasing need for high-reliability protection in retail and financial complexes, and digital-first customer engagement strategies are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the CIAM market.

In 2026, North America dominates the global CIAM market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and the rapid adoption of advanced identity solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid digitalization and the presence of leading technology firms in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing digital transformation initiatives and increasing demand for advanced CIAM systems.



The key players operating in the global CIAM market are Okta Inc., Auth0 (Okta), Ping Identity, ForgeRock, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture plc, and various other regional and emerging providers, among others.

Based on Solution



By solution, the identity verification & authentication segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its support for secure digital onboarding, rapid mobile adoption requirements, and superior protection in financial networks. These solutions provide comprehensive capabilities for multi-factor authentication, biometric verification, and real-time fraud detection.

However, the identity analytics segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for advanced behavioral analytics, machine learning integration, and AI-driven risk scoring. The ability to provide integrated solutions with expert support makes analytics highly attractive for modern identity infrastructure.



Based on Deployment



By deployment, the cloud-based segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and widespread adoption among digital-first enterprises. The cloud-based model provides flexible infrastructure, rapid deployment capabilities, and seamless integration with existing systems.

The on-premise segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by organizations requiring enhanced data sovereignty, compliance with local regulations, and specialized security requirements. Both segments represent distinct operational requirements and deployment preferences.



Based on End-use



By end-use, the BFSI segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to its superior security requirements, regulatory compliance demands, and extensive digital transformation initiatives.

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for seamless customer experiences, fraud prevention capabilities, and personalized engagement strategies. Healthcare, IT & telecom, and media & entertainment represent emerging segments with growing adoption of CIAM solutions for patient data protection, network security, and content access management.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the CIAM market globally?

At what rate is the global CIAM market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global CIAM market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of solution, deployment, and end-use are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global CIAM market?

Who are the major players in the global CIAM market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global CIAM market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report

Company Profiles (Manufacturers & Providers)

Okta, Inc.

Ping Identity (including ForgeRock)

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

LoginRadius Inc.

TransUnion (iovation)

OneWelcome (Thales)

WSO2

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

CIAM Market Assessment - by Solution

Identity Verification & Authentication

Authorization

Identity Analytics

Consent & Privacy Management

CIAM Market Assessment - by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

CIAM Market Assessment - by End-use

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

CIAM Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w36eup

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