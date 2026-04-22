Sustainably Sourced Staples for Family Favorites

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Living sustainably might include habits like recycling or composting, but you can go above and beyond by using food ingredients that are environmentally friendly.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As a pioneer in humane and sustainable meat, Niman Ranch recently launched a Regenerative Organic Certified beef program sourced entirely from U.S. family ranches covering 105,000 acres today and with a roadmap to reach 250,000 acres by 2028.

Simply put, “regenerative” is a soil-first approach to farming that restores the earth rather than depleting it. This program bridges the gap between environmental stewardship and steakhouse-quality flavor so you can enjoy meals like a Seared Strip Loin with Linguini or Vietnamese Caramelized Beef Bowls.

The program sets the standard for a sustainable future in several ways:

Supporting American Ranchers: 100% U.S. grass-fed and finished, it provides a vital premium market for domestic family ranchers when over 95% of organic beef is currently imported.

100% U.S. grass-fed and finished, it provides a vital premium market for domestic family ranchers when over 95% of organic beef is currently imported. Steakhouse Quality Meets the Gold Standard: By pairing elite angus genetics with Regenerative Organic Certified’s rigorous standards, the program delivers USDA-graded Choice and Prime marbling – a flavor and tenderness rarely found in the organic market.

By pairing elite angus genetics with Regenerative Organic Certified’s rigorous standards, the program delivers USDA-graded Choice and Prime marbling – a flavor and tenderness rarely found in the organic market. Healing the Land: Through “high-frequency rotational grazing,” Niman Ranch cattle are moved across pastures in a way that restores soil health and promotes biodiversity.



Learn more by visiting NimanRanch.com.

Seared Strip Loin with Linguini

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

1 Niman Ranch Strip Loin Steak (6-8 ounces) 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional to taste, divided 1 box (16 ounces) linguini 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cups chopped fennel 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes 1/3 cup chopped Castelvetrano (green) olives 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 orange, zest and juice only 1 goat cheese log (4 ounces) 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley, for garnish pepper, to taste

Pat steak dry and season generously with kosher salt. Heat grill pan or grill to medium-high heat. Grill steak until medium-rare (135-140 F), turning halfway through cooking, about 8 minutes total. Set aside.

Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Cook linguini according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water before draining linguini in colander.

In same pasta pot over medium heat, heat olive oil. Cook fennel, red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon kosher salt over medium heat, stirring, until fennel is tender, 5-6 minutes. Add chopped olives, garlic and orange zest. Stir in orange juice and stir to combine. Set aside.

Return drained linguini to pot. Crumble goat cheese on top and add reserved pasta water. Stir until pasta is evenly coated.

Serve with slices of steak on top and garnish with fresh parsley.

Vietnamese Caramelized Beef Bowls

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

1 package (8 ounces) rice vermicelli noodles Beef:

2 cloves garlic, grated 1 thumb ginger, peeled and grated 2 tablespoons fish sauce 4 teaspoons light brown sugar 1 tablespoon lemongrass paste 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 1 pound Niman Ranch ground beef 1 tablespoon vegetable oil Dressing: 4 tablespoons soy sauce 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice 2 tablespoons lemongrass paste 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 2 teaspoons sriracha or hot sauce (optional) 2 tablespoons vegetable oil Salad: 8 ounces butter lettuce leaves 8 ounces carrots, peeled and sliced into matchsticks 1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly crosswise into half-moons 1 bunch fresh mint 1 bunch cilantro chopped roasted and unsalted peanuts 1 lime, cut into wedges

Cook vermicelli noodles according to package directions. Set aside.

To prepare beef: In medium bowl, whisk garlic, ginger, fish sauce, brown sugar, lemongrass paste and lime juice until blended. Add beef and mix until well blended. Marinate 15 minutes.

In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil. Add beef and cook, breaking up using wooden spoon and stirring occasionally, until beef is dark and caramelized, 10-12 minutes.

To make dressing: In small bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice, lemongrass paste, brown sugar and sriracha, if desired. Whisk until sugar dissolves. Slowly stream in vegetable oil, whisking, until dressing is thickened.

To prepare salads: Divide noodles between four shallow bowls. Arrange caramelized beef, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint and cilantro in bowls then drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with peanuts. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing on top.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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