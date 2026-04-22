The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The land has a long and meaningful history that has been shaped by generations...who understood its long-term value

17,000 acres of open space enhances the surrounding community for ecological, educational, charitable and recreational uses

RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo (The Nature Reserve) is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of science-based stewardship that has set a new standard for balancing growth with land conservation. Approximately 75% of the 23,000-acre Ranch has been permanently protected, while thoughtfully planned community development is underway across the remaining 25%.

The Nature Reserve was created as the foundation of Rancho Mission Viejo’s commitment to permanently protect open space for ecological, educational, charitable and recreational uses.

“From the beginning, The Nature Reserve reflected a belief that land stewardship and community building must go hand in hand,” said Jeremy Laster, President of Rancho Mission Viejo. “At its inception, this was a bold, forward-thinking idea. Two decades later, we have demonstrated how that vision has translated into measurable, lasting impacts.”

Laster emphasized the long and meaningful history of the land that has been shaped by generations, including his father-in-law, who understood its long-term value.

“Our role is to carry that legacy forward with intention,” he added. “The open space was never meant to simply ‘sit there,’ but that it requires active care, ongoing investment, and purpose.”

The Nature Reserve is home to various habitats, including coastal sage scrub, oak woodlands, vernal pools and species such as the California gnatcatcher, arroyo toad and San Diego fairy shrimp. The Nature Reserve grows over time, via a series of phased dedications of conservation easements keyed to specific development increments of The Ranch residential community.

“For 20 years, The Nature Reserve has shown that conservation works best when guided by science, collaboration, and long-term vision. This is more than open space. We’ve actively invested in restoring habitats, supporting biodiversity and removing invasive species,” said Laura Coley Eisenberg, Executive Director of Rancho Mission Viejo Land Trust. “This milestone celebrates not just protection, but a model for responsible stewardship that ensures these landscapes thrive and are respected for generations to come.”

Since its inception, The Nature Reserve has been managed using a science-based model that integrates adaptive management, monitoring, stewardship, and community outreach.

Adaptive Management : The Nature Reserve partners with scientists, land managers, and conservation organizations, and participates in programs that study region-wide environmental questions to ensure that decisions are informed by data and evolving environmental conditions. This approach allows The Nature Reserve to respond to challenges such as climate change, wildfire resilience, and invasive species.





: The Nature Reserve partners with scientists, land managers, and conservation organizations, and participates in programs that study region-wide environmental questions to ensure that decisions are informed by data and evolving environmental conditions. This approach allows The Nature Reserve to respond to challenges such as climate change, wildfire resilience, and invasive species. Monitoring: Within The Nature Reserve, designated “Covered Species” such as the California gnatcatcher, arroyo toad, cactus wren, grasshopper sparrow, yellow warbler and many others are actively monitored by experts under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved monitoring program.





Within The Nature Reserve, designated “Covered Species” such as the California gnatcatcher, arroyo toad, cactus wren, grasshopper sparrow, yellow warbler and many others are actively monitored by experts under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved monitoring program. Stewardship: To protect native vegetation communities, The Nature Reserve has implemented targeted management actions such as invasive species removal. Stewardship activities, including trail maintenance, enhance habitat value while ensuring visitor safety. Bridge construction over key wildlife corridors support the movement of species such as deer and mountain lions to help maintain ecological function and genetic diversity across the region.





To protect native vegetation communities, The Nature Reserve has implemented targeted management actions such as invasive species removal. Stewardship activities, including trail maintenance, enhance habitat value while ensuring visitor safety. Bridge construction over key wildlife corridors support the movement of species such as deer and mountain lions to help maintain ecological function and genetic diversity across the region. Community Outreach: Education and awareness are key. The Nature Reserve engages the public through community events, at local fairs, in schools, and at local libraries and conservation-themed events throughout the region to raise environmental awareness through hands-on education. The Nature Reserve has become a major regional destination, attracting thousands of visitors each year. Over the past 20 years, it has welcomed approximately 120,000 visitors, and in 2025 alone, hosted more than 5,400 participants across 146 nature-based programs. To date, approximately 50,000 students have attended academic field trips on The Nature Reserve.



Over the years, the same vision for The Nature Reserve has helped guide Rancho Mission Viejo’s approach to community development, especially with its newest residential villages of Rienda and Gavilán Ridge, exclusively for residents 55+.

“Knowing that the view from my house will remain unchanged forever because of The Nature Reserve is priceless. It is a rare find in today’s world,” said Paul DeCapua, a Gavilán 55+ resident and active volunteer on The Nature Reserve. “I love sharing the beauty of our open spaces and helping others understand how important it is to protect the land.”

The Nature Reserve has also contributed to The Ranch’s recognition by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) as one of the world’s largest intentional wellness real estate developments. Wellness is embedded into every layer of the built environment at Rancho Mission Viejo, including access to preserved open space within The Nature Reserve.

“Our unique connection to nature is cherished, so much so that we plan our residential villages in alignment with conservation goals, ensuring that our current and future phases of development support the overall health of the surrounding environment. Growth and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive,” added Laster.

For more information about The Nature Reserve of Rancho Mission Viejo, its conservation efforts, and how to become involved, visit: https://www.thenaturereserve.org/

About Rancho Mission Viejo

Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC is a privately held, family-owned and -operated company responsible for the ranching, farming, planning, development, and fiscal management of the remaining 23,000 acres of Rancho Mission Viejo, situated in unincorporated South Orange County, Calif. Since 1882, members of the O’Neill/Moiso/Avery family have owned and managed The Ranch which once exceeded 200,000 acres and now includes the family-developed cities and communities of Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita as well as such iconic places as Caspers Wilderness Regional Park, the Starr Ranch Audubon Sanctuary, O’Neill Regional Park and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Development on The Ranch is a partnership between Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC (managing partner) and DMB Associates, an Arizona-based, diversified real estate company with commercial property/resort/recreational/primary home community holdings throughout Arizona, California, Hawaii and Utah.

Media Contact: Annie Noebel, anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com, 949-525-7024