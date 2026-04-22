Robotics in Semiconductor Market Size to Hit USD 27.34 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotics in Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Robotics in Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 10.90 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% during 2026–2035.”

Integration of Humanoid Robotics in Semiconductor Manufacturing to Propel Market Growth Globally

Due to the growing integration of sophisticated humanoid robotics in semiconductor manufacturing processes, the robotics in semiconductors market is expanding rapidly. In order to increase productivity, accuracy, and operational continuity, businesses are implementing cognitive robots to manage challenging jobs in production, packaging, and logistics. The trend toward fully automated smart fabs, where robots assist humans to improve safety and shorten cycle times, is highlighted by recent partnerships between robotics companies and semiconductor makers. Automation is a major factor driving market expansion because of the increasing demand for high-quality chip production, growing labor shortages, and the requirement for continuous operations in modern manufacturing environments.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB

FANUC

Yaskawa Electric

KUKA

Mitsubishi Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Omron

Epson Robots

Teradyne

Applied Materials

ASML

Lam Research

KLA

Tokyo Electron

Nikon

Hitachi High-Tech

Brooks Automation

Murata Machinery

Dürr

Comau

Robotics in Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 10.90 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.65% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Robot Type (SCARA Robots, Articulated Robots and Collaborative Robots)

• By Application (Assembly Line, Material Handling, Welding, Sealing and Dispensing, Inspection and Testing and Machine Tending)

• By End-User (Semiconductor Manufacturers, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Research & Development and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Hardware segment (Dominant) holds the largest share of the market, which is 61.74% in 2025 as hardware plays an essential role in robotics infrastructure in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Software segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 40.37% owing to growing adoption of AI-based process control and predictive maintenance systems, simulation tools, and smart factory platforms.

By Robot Type

The Articulated Robots segment (Dominant), commands the highest market share of 56.37% in 2025 owing to high precision and flexible nature globally. The collaborative robots segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 36.79% during the forecast period owing to their capability to provide safe human-robot collaboration, simplified deployment, and growing adoption in flexible manufacturing environments.

By Application

Assembly line segment dominated the market holding a share of 29.20% in 2025 owing to the packaging process, efficiency, extreme speed, and minimal production cycle times including robotics. Inspection and testing segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period owing to the increasing requirement such as defect detection, quality assurance and yield optimization.

By End-User

Semiconductor Manufacturers led the market holding a share of 38.50% in 2025 as robots are widely used in wafer fabrication, chip assembly, and cleanroom automation, processes that demand high precision under contamination-free operations. Automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.50% in 2035 owing to the growing adoption of semiconductor components in electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and smart mobility technologies globally.

Regional Insights:

Due to the existence of important semiconductor manufacturing hubs including China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, the Asia-Pacific region holds the biggest market share of 40.37% in 2025. Large-scale production facilities, rapid adoption of cutting-edge automation technology, and significant expenditures in Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing are the causes of this.

Due to robust semiconductor reshoring programs, rising investment in sophisticated fabrication facilities, and quick adoption of automation technologies, North America is the area with the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.28% in the robotics in semiconductor industry.

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Recent Developments:

In Oct 2025 , ABB’s robotics business has been acquired by SoftBank Group for USD 5.4 billion, marking a major shift toward integrating AI with industrial robotics to accelerate advanced automation and next-generation smart manufacturing systems.

, ABB’s robotics business has been acquired by SoftBank Group for USD 5.4 billion, marking a major shift toward integrating AI with industrial robotics to accelerate advanced automation and next-generation smart manufacturing systems. In July 2025, Lam Research has been awarded the Best Industrial & IIoT Solution at the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards for its Dextro collaborative robot, a semiconductor fab maintenance cobot designed to improve precision, safety, and efficiency in wafer fabrication.

Exclusive Sections of the Robotics in Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):

SEMICONDUCTOR ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY & SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand technological capabilities through insights on wafer handling robots, cleanroom-compatible designs, precision motion systems, vacuum-compatible mechanisms, and AI-integrated robotics.

– helps you understand technological capabilities through insights on wafer handling robots, cleanroom-compatible designs, precision motion systems, vacuum-compatible mechanisms, and AI-integrated robotics. PRECISION PERFORMANCE & DEFECT REDUCTION BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate operational excellence through positioning accuracy, repeatability, wafer transfer speed, vibration control, cycle time efficiency, and defect minimization in fabrication processes.

– helps you evaluate operational excellence through positioning accuracy, repeatability, wafer transfer speed, vibration control, cycle time efficiency, and defect minimization in fabrication processes. CLEANROOM COMPLIANCE & ENVIRONMENTAL COMPATIBILITY METRICS – helps you assess system suitability through ISO compliance levels, particle emission control, ESD protection, material selection, vacuum adaptability, and thermal stability.

– helps you assess system suitability through ISO compliance levels, particle emission control, ESD protection, material selection, vacuum adaptability, and thermal stability. AUTOMATION INTEGRATION & FAB PROCESS OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify efficiency gains through integration with wafer fabrication equipment, role in lithography, etching, and deposition, and synchronization with fab processes.

– helps you identify efficiency gains through integration with wafer fabrication equipment, role in lithography, etching, and deposition, and synchronization with fab processes. SMART MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRY 4.0 ADOPTION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover growth opportunities through AMHS integration, robotics in semiconductor packaging, real-time monitoring, and adoption of smart factory ecosystems.

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