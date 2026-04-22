Companion Animal Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 5.40 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The companion animal diagnostics market is entering a sustained growth phase, supported by rising demand for fast, accurate, and technology-driven veterinary diagnostics. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 5.40 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173823870

What is driving this expansion?

The shift toward early disease detection and precision veterinary care is increasing the adoption of molecular diagnostics, AI-based analyzers, and connected diagnostic platforms. Veterinary clinics and laboratories are prioritizing tools that deliver faster results and improve clinical decision-making, especially as chronic and infectious diseases in companion animals continue to rise.

Why is demand increasing across regions?

Growth in the global companion animal population, especially among younger pet owners, is leading to higher spending on routine checkups, preventive screening, and advanced diagnostics. Pets are increasingly treated as family members, which directly influences healthcare investments and diagnostic volumes.

How is technology reshaping the market?

Innovations such as AI-driven image analysis, cloud-enabled diagnostic systems, wearable monitors, and liquid biopsy platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. These technologies are also supporting the transition toward data-driven veterinary care.

What challenges remain?

High costs associated with advanced diagnostic instruments continue to limit adoption, particularly in smaller veterinary practices and developing markets. Budget constraints and limited access to capital make it difficult for some providers to implement high-end diagnostic solutions despite their clinical benefits

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173823870

Where are the strongest opportunities?

Demand for portable, point-of-care diagnostics is increasing as clinics and home-care providers seek rapid testing solutions. The rise of telemedicine and home veterinary services is further strengthening the need for compact, accurate diagnostic tools that can deliver immediate results

Who is facing operational constraints?

A shortage of skilled veterinary professionals in emerging markets is slowing the adoption of advanced diagnostics. Limited expertise in handling complex diagnostic technologies, especially in rural areas, continues to restrict market penetration and access to modern veterinary care.

Segment Insights:

Consumables account for the largest share of the market due to their recurring use in diagnostic procedures. Clinical biochemistry leads by technology, supporting essential assessments of organ function and metabolic health. Clinical pathology dominates applications, driven by routine tests such as hematology and urinalysis.

Dogs represent the largest animal segment due to higher ownership rates and greater susceptibility to diseases. Diagnostic laboratories lead among end users, offering specialized testing capabilities that extend beyond in-clinic services.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by rising pet adoption, increasing disposable incomes, and improving awareness of veterinary healthcare in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Expanding infrastructure and government support are further contributing to regional growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players shaping the market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, Mars, Incorporated, bioMérieux, and FUJIFILM Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their positions.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Vaccines Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Companion Animal Diagnostics and Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size