Privacy Watchdog Ensures SCI Adheres to Digital Advertising Privacy Best Practices in Compliance Review

McLean, VA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) worked with Service Corporation International (SCI) to update its consumer notice practices to bring its websites into compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles for interest-based advertising (IBA).

As part of its periodic monitoring of companies subject to previous DAAP inquiries, DAAP reviewed SCI, a U.S.-based funeral services company, following up on an earlier investigation that was closed in 2022. Following that initial investigation, SCI updated enhanced notice links on SCI websites associated with its different brands and updated its corporate privacy policy to better guide consumers on how data can be used for IBA and how to opt out, if desired.

The scope of this current review also included SCI’s corporate website and affiliated properties, including Dignity Memorial, Neptune Society, Neptune Memorial Reef, Rose Hills, National Cremation, Trident Society, Making Everlasting Memories (MEM), LHT Consulting Group, and the Cremation Society of Virginia.

During the compliance review, DAAP observed data collection by third-party companies known to engage in IBA. While some of SCI’s websites continued to display the DAA AdChoices Icon, DAAP identified several issues indicating that SCI’s current implementations did not consistently satisfy the Transparency Principle requirements of the OBA Principles, such as lack of an enhanced notice link (i.e., a link taking consumers directly to an explanation of IBA practices and an opt-out mechanism).

SCI worked with DAAP to bring its websites back into compliance with the DAA Principles.

The SCI websites’ enhanced notice links were updated to direct users to the “Analytics and Advertising Technologies” section of SCI’s privacy policy. This section includes the elements of DAA enhanced notice together, namely a description of third-party IBA practices, including descriptions of web tracking technologies used on SCI’s digital properties, and a link to, and description of, industry-developed IBA opt-out tools, so that consumers can easily opt-out of IBA if they wish.

SCI updated its branded websites’ footer displays to clearly separate the AdChoices footer icon and link from separate choices such as “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information,” to help ensure consumers can distinguish the link that will take them to choices about IBA versus to state-required information.

In its statement, SCI stated that it “seeks to align with the DAA Principles” and “appreciates that DAAP recognized SCI’s efforts to comply with IBA disclosures and enhanced notice-linking.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.



About the Digital Advertising Accountability Program: The Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP), a division of BBB National Programs, was developed by the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) to enforce industry self-regulation principles for data privacy in online and mobile advertising, holding companies accountable to the DAA’s Privacy Principles. DAAP provides guidance to companies looking to comply with industry principles and responds to complaints filed by consumers about online privacy.