Biosimulation Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036: Expansion Driven by Precision Medicine, AI-Powered In-Silico Drug Development and Rising Demand for Cost-Efficient Clinical Trials

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market by Product & Service, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global biosimulation market is expected to reach approximately USD 28.50 billion by 2036 from USD 6.15 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2026-2036).
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biosimulation market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The major factors driving the growth of the biosimulation market include the intensifying global focus on precision medicine, rapid expansion of in-silico drug development, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need to reduce trial costs. Additionally, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing need for high-performance pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, advanced computational efficiency, and digital transformation initiatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the biosimulation market.
In 2026, North America dominates the global biosimulation market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in biotech R&D and the presence of leading technology innovators in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive digital transformation initiatives and rapid adoption of advanced clinical services in China, India, and Japan. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing pharmaceutical R&D investments and increasing demand for advanced biosimulation technologies.
The key players operating in the global biosimulation market are Certara USA Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Schrodinger, Genedata AG, Rhenovia Pharma, Entellus Consulting, Exscientia Ltd., Cyclica Inc., Atomwise Inc., and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.
Based on Product & Service
By product & service, the software segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its support for molecular modeling, complex diagnostics, and trial design in diverse research environments. These platforms offer comprehensive capabilities for predictive modeling and simulation. However, the services segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for contract research, implementation support, and specialized consulting services. The ability to provide integrated solutions with expert support makes services highly attractive for modern pharmaceutical infrastructure.
Based on Application
By application, the drug development segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its proven efficacy in handling high-volume clinical trial projects and providing scalable, performance-optimized solutions. The personalized medicine segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward precision medicine approaches, genomic analysis integration, and the complexity of advanced personalized treatment requirements. Both segments represent distinct operational requirements and technological specifications.
Based on End User
By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to their superior data management capacity, high-performance systems, and extensive R&D investments. The CROs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for outsourced research services, commercial logistics support, and specialized formulation expertise. Academic & research institutes represent an emerging segment with growing adoption of biosimulation tools for research and training purposes.
Key Questions Answered in The report:
- What is the current revenue generated by the biosimulation market globally?
- At what rate is the global biosimulation market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?
- What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global biosimulation market?
- What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
- Which segments in terms of product & service, application, and end user are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?
- What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global biosimulation market?
- Who are the major players in the global biosimulation market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?
- What are the recent strategic developments in the global biosimulation market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?
Scope of the Report:
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Dashboard
- Industry Leader
- Market Differentiators
- Vanguards
- Emerging Companies
- Recent Strategic Developments
Company Profiles
- Certara, Inc.
- Simulations Plus, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes (BIOVIA)
- Schrodinger, Inc.
- Genedata AG
- Physiomics plc
- Rosa & Co. LLC
- BioSimulation Consulting Inc.
- InSilico Trials Technologies
- Aitia
- VeriSIM Life
- SimBioSys
Biosimulation Market Assessment - by Product & Service
- Software
- Services
Biosimulation Market Assessment - by Application
- Drug Development
- Drug Discovery
- Personalized Medicine
- Others
Biosimulation Market Assessment - by End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- CROs (Contract Research Organizations)
- Academic & Research Institutes
Biosimulation Market Assessment - by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpwz78
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