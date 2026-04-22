Biosimulation Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036: Expansion Driven by Precision Medicine, AI-Powered In-Silico Drug Development and Rising Demand for Cost-Efficient Clinical Trials

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market by Product & Service, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global biosimulation market is expected to reach approximately USD 28.50 billion by 2036 from USD 6.15 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biosimulation market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the biosimulation market include the intensifying global focus on precision medicine, rapid expansion of in-silico drug development, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need to reduce trial costs. Additionally, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing need for high-performance pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, advanced computational efficiency, and digital transformation initiatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the biosimulation market.

In 2026, North America dominates the global biosimulation market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in biotech R&D and the presence of leading technology innovators in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive digital transformation initiatives and rapid adoption of advanced clinical services in China, India, and Japan. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing pharmaceutical R&D investments and increasing demand for advanced biosimulation technologies.



The key players operating in the global biosimulation market are Certara USA Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Schrodinger, Genedata AG, Rhenovia Pharma, Entellus Consulting, Exscientia Ltd., Cyclica Inc., Atomwise Inc., and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.



Based on Product & Service



By product & service, the software segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its support for molecular modeling, complex diagnostics, and trial design in diverse research environments. These platforms offer comprehensive capabilities for predictive modeling and simulation. However, the services segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for contract research, implementation support, and specialized consulting services. The ability to provide integrated solutions with expert support makes services highly attractive for modern pharmaceutical infrastructure.



Based on Application



By application, the drug development segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its proven efficacy in handling high-volume clinical trial projects and providing scalable, performance-optimized solutions. The personalized medicine segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward precision medicine approaches, genomic analysis integration, and the complexity of advanced personalized treatment requirements. Both segments represent distinct operational requirements and technological specifications.



Based on End User



By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to their superior data management capacity, high-performance systems, and extensive R&D investments. The CROs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for outsourced research services, commercial logistics support, and specialized formulation expertise. Academic & research institutes represent an emerging segment with growing adoption of biosimulation tools for research and training purposes.

Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the biosimulation market globally?

At what rate is the global biosimulation market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global biosimulation market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of product & service, application, and end user are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global biosimulation market?

Who are the major players in the global biosimulation market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global biosimulation market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leader

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Recent Strategic Developments

Company Profiles

Certara, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc.

Dassault Systemes (BIOVIA)

Schrodinger, Inc.

Genedata AG

Physiomics plc

Rosa & Co. LLC

BioSimulation Consulting Inc.

InSilico Trials Technologies

Aitia

VeriSIM Life

SimBioSys

Biosimulation Market Assessment - by Product & Service

Software

Services

Biosimulation Market Assessment - by Application

Drug Development

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Others

Biosimulation Market Assessment - by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs (Contract Research Organizations)

Academic & Research Institutes

Biosimulation Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpwz78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.