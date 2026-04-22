B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunity Databook 2026: Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global B2B BNPL payments are expected to grow by 25.4% on an annual basis to reach US$204.2 billion in 2025. Global B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the global B2B BNPL industry remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 17.1% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$204.2 billion in 2025 to US$466.6 billion by 2030.







B2B BNPL represents the fastest-growing structural segment, addressing a trade credit gap estimated by the Asian Development Bank at $8.9 trillion globally dwarfing the consumer credit gap that drove B2C BNPL's initial growth. The transition from informal trade credit the $3 trillion in outstanding US trade receivables, the $5 trillion in Chinese supply chain credit, the $300 billion SME financing gap in Southeast Asia to formalised digital B2B BNPL is the defining financial infrastructure transformation of the current decade across emerging and developed markets.



Global B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments



The global B2B BNPL market is at an early but rapidly advancing stage of formalisation, with the total addressable market the trade credit gap across global SME supply chains estimated by the Asian Development Bank at $8.9 trillion. The formalised B2B BNPL market remains a small fraction of this total, but the pace of market development driven by embedded finance infrastructure, real-time payment rails, and regulatory differentiation is accelerating. Europe leads in regulatory maturity and specialist provider development; the United States leads in market size and procurement platform integration; Asia-Pacific leads in transaction volume; and Latin America leads in payment infrastructure advancement.



Global competitive intensity is moderate at the macro level but high within specific regional markets and vertical segments. No single provider has achieved significant multi-regional market presence: Billie operates in Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden; Hokodo across six European markets; Funding Societies across five Southeast Asian markets. The global market remains highly fragmented by region, with cross-regional competition limited primarily to international providers entering specific national markets through DIFC (UAE), DFSA (UK), or MAS (Singapore) regulatory entry points.

Global B2B BNPL is characterised by five structurally distinct regional markets, each at a different stage of maturity

Europe, where specialist providers including Billie, Hokodo, and Defacto have established category leadership and where regulatory frameworks are providing the clearest B2B-versus-consumer BNPL differentiation; the United States, where embedded B2B BNPL is consolidating around procurement infrastructure partnerships.

Asia-Pacific, the world's largest BNPL region by transaction volume, where platform ecosystems dominate in India and China while ASEAN payment linkage drives cross-border expansion; Latin America, where Pix and SPEI payment infrastructure and e-invoice mandates create the most advanced emerging market B2B BNPL operating environment

Africa and the Middle East, where informal trade credit formalisation is creating the largest untapped long-term opportunity. Global B2B BNPL is being driven by four trends that operate simultaneously across all regions: embedded finance infrastructure maturation, real-time payment infrastructure deployment, algorithmic underwriting data expansion, and progressive regulatory differentiation between consumer and commercial credit.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Global B2B BNPL will achieve mainstream commercial adoption across developed markets by 2028, with embedded payment terms becoming a standard feature of B2B marketplace checkouts, ERP procurement modules, and supplier portal workflows. The transition will mirror the shift of consumer BNPL from a niche product to a mainstream payment option but will take longer, given the greater complexity of business credit assessment relative to consumer credit.

The global B2B BNPL market will consolidate around regional leaders that achieve multi-market licensed presence within their regions while two to three global infrastructure providers analogous to what Stripe is in B2C payments emerge to provide the API-based credit infrastructure that regional providers deploy. The infrastructure layer may ultimately be the most valuable position in the global B2B BNPL stack.

Regulatory convergence across major markets will accelerate over 2025-2028 as the EU's CCD2, UK FCA framework, Australia's ASIC guidance, and emerging market central bank guidelines all progress from differentiation to standardisation of B2B BNPL product requirements. Providers that build compliance frameworks capable of multi-jurisdictional adaptation will gain significant competitive advantages over those managing country-by-country compliance separately.

The global B2B BNPL market will increasingly attract traditional trade finance capital from banks, insurance companies, and export credit agencies as the asset class demonstrates regulated status, credit bureau reporting, and institutional-grade risk management. This capital market development will compress funding costs, enable longer credit terms, and extend B2B BNPL to larger transaction sizes currently served exclusively by bank-arranged trade finance.

Key Players and New Entrants

Billie (Germany): Europe's most well-funded pure-play B2B BNPL specialist, having raised $100 million in a Series C in October 2021 at a $640 million valuation, with pan-European expansion to Netherlands and Sweden representing the most ambitious multi-market B2B BNPL footprint in Europe.

Europe's most well-funded pure-play B2B BNPL specialist, having raised $100 million in a Series C in October 2021 at a $640 million valuation, with pan-European expansion to Netherlands and Sweden representing the most ambitious multi-market B2B BNPL footprint in Europe. Resolve/Affirm (United States): The US's most prominent embedded B2B BNPL provider, with the Affirm acquisition of Resolve providing capital and distribution scale through Affirm's existing merchant network, representing the largest corporate transaction in global B2B BNPL history.

The US's most prominent embedded B2B BNPL provider, with the Affirm acquisition of Resolve providing capital and distribution scale through Affirm's existing merchant network, representing the largest corporate transaction in global B2B BNPL history. OfBusiness (India): Asia's most highly valued B2B BNPL-adjacent platform, at approximately $5 billion in 2022, combining B2B marketplace operations with embedded credit using GSTN and Account Aggregator data representing the platform-embedded model at its most advanced.

Asia's most highly valued B2B BNPL-adjacent platform, at approximately $5 billion in 2022, combining B2B marketplace operations with embedded credit using GSTN and Account Aggregator data representing the platform-embedded model at its most advanced. Funding Societies (Southeast Asia): The leading multi-market SME lending platform in Southeast Asia, having raised $144 million in a Series C+ in February 2022 and $25 million in December 2024, operating across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam with the region's broadest licensed footprint.

The leading multi-market SME lending platform in Southeast Asia, having raised $144 million in a Series C+ in February 2022 and $25 million in December 2024, operating across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam with the region's broadest licensed footprint. Tabby (Middle East): The MENA region's leading BNPL provider by valuation at $1.5 billion following its $200 million Series D in November 2023, and the most likely regional provider to achieve B2B BNPL scale given its existing merchant network of over 30,000 brands across UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 20 Reports, Covering 580 Tables and 660 Figures

Global B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Argentina B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Australia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Brazil B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Canada B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

China B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

France B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Germany B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

India B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Indonesia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Italy B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Mexico B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Philippines B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Russia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

South Africa B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Thailand B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

United Arab Emirates B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

United Kingdom B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

United States B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Taiwan B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 950 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $247.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $466.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9v6n3

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