Festi hf.: Publication of Q1 2026 results on 29 April 2026 and investor meeting on 30 April

Festi will publish the Q1 2026 results on Wednesday 30 April after closing of markets.

Investor meeting on 30 April at 8:30 GMT.

An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 30 April 2026, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company’s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Company’s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/tenglar/results-q1-2026. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.

The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/fjarhagsupplysingar.