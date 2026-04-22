Brazil B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $12.61 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 25.1%, Driven by Infrastructure Advantages and Agribusiness Demand

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 38.0% on an annual basis to reach US$3.94 billion in 2025. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 25.1% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$3.94 billion in 2025 to US$12.61 billion by 2030.







Brazil B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions.The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong.



Brazil is the leading B2B BNPL market in Latin America, driven by Pix instant payment infrastructure, one of the world's most advanced open finance regulatory frameworks, and structural demand from the agribusiness sector. Providers including Blu (Porto Seguro-backed), Conta Simples, and Traive are building payment term products on Pix rails that offer instant supplier settlement while extending deferred credit to business buyers, replacing the boleto-based deferred payment system that has historically been the primary informal trade credit mechanism in Brazilian B2B commerce.



Brazil's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the ongoing formalisation of the country's large informal economy through mandatory e-invoicing (Nota Fiscal Eletronica), Pix adoption, and Open Finance framework implementation. The agribusiness sector represents the single largest B2B BNPL opportunity in Brazil, with millions of rural producers requiring seasonal financing for agri-inputs within a supply chain that has historically operated entirely on informal credit from input suppliers. Over the next 2-4 years, Credit on Pix expansion and agri-data integration into underwriting models are expected to drive the most significant market growth.

Brazil is the leading B2B BNPL market in Latin America, with Pix infrastructure, Open Finance data, and agribusiness demand creating distinctly favourable conditions for market growth. The market is developing rapidly from a position where informal supplier credit dominated, with multiple funded fintechs competing across verticals. Major Brazilian banks including Nubank, BTG Pactual, and Itau Unibanco are developing digital trade credit products.



Competitive intensity is growing between bank-affiliated platforms and independent fintech providers. Blu, backed by Porto Seguro, benefits from insurance distribution relationships for risk mitigation. Nubank Business, supported by Nubank's large customer base, represents a formidable potential competitor as it expands B2B capabilities. Agribusiness verticals are less competitive than urban retail supply chain BNPL, with specialist providers facing limited competition from generalist SME lenders.



Key Players and New Entrants

Blu: The most prominent domestic B2B BNPL provider in Brazil, backed by Porto Seguro, focusing on retail and wholesale supply chain credit. Blu's insurance group backing provides access to risk management infrastructure that pure-fintech competitors lack.

The most prominent domestic B2B BNPL provider in Brazil, backed by Porto Seguro, focusing on retail and wholesale supply chain credit. Blu's insurance group backing provides access to risk management infrastructure that pure-fintech competitors lack. Traive: A Sao Paulo-based agri-tech and B2B BNPL provider focused on agricultural input financing, using satellite data and crop monitoring to underwrite seasonal credit for Brazilian farmers and agri-SMEs. Traive raised $20 million in a Series B in February 2024, led by Banco do Brasil through its BB Impacto ASG I Fund, to expand agri-BNPL coverage across Brazilian agricultural regions.

A Sao Paulo-based agri-tech and B2B BNPL provider focused on agricultural input financing, using satellite data and crop monitoring to underwrite seasonal credit for Brazilian farmers and agri-SMEs. Traive raised $20 million in a Series B in February 2024, led by Banco do Brasil through its BB Impacto ASG I Fund, to expand agri-BNPL coverage across Brazilian agricultural regions. Nubank Business: The business-focused product of Brazil's largest fintech, Nubank, which has expanded from consumer banking into SME financial services.

The business-focused product of Brazil's largest fintech, Nubank, which has expanded from consumer banking into SME financial services. BTG Pactual: Brazil's largest investment bank has launched a digital supply chain finance platform for mid-market manufacturers, representing the most advanced traditional bank entry into the Brazilian B2B BNPL-adjacent market.

Brazil's largest investment bank has launched a digital supply chain finance platform for mid-market manufacturers, representing the most advanced traditional bank entry into the Brazilian B2B BNPL-adjacent market. Conta Simples: A B2B financial platform offering SME payment terms and corporate card products to Brazilian businesses, with a focus on the tech and services sector.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Brazil's B2B BNPL market will grow rapidly over the next 2-4 years driven by infrastructure advantages and agribusiness demand. Nubank Business's B2B expansion is the development most likely to reshape competitive dynamics, given the potential to bring Nubank's data and distribution scale to B2B credit products.

Consolidation between bank-affiliated platforms and fintech providers is expected as smaller fintechs seek bank-grade wholesale funding and banks seek fintech-grade digital product capabilities.

The market will expand geographically within Latin America as Brazilian B2B BNPL providers internationalise into Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, where similar e-invoice infrastructure and instant payment systems create comparable underwriting and settlement conditions.

Agribusiness BNPL will grow into Brazil's largest B2B BNPL vertical as satellite and IoT data integration matures, enabling extension of formal trade credit to rural producers at scale.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Brazil



Report Scope



Brazil B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Brazil B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Brazil B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Brazil B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Brazil B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xzxfy

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