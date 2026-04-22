United States B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market Heats Up as Resolve, TreviPay and Fundbox Scale While Stripe and Amazon Enter Embedded Payment Terms Arena - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 23.2% on an annual basis to reach US$40.41 billion in 2025. United States B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 15.2% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$40.41 billion in 2025 to US$85.08 billion by 2030.



The United States holds the largest B2B BNPL market globally by transaction volume, supported by deep capital markets, a mature fintech ecosystem, and widespread digital procurement adoption. The market is fragmented across verticals, with no single provider dominating across all segments. Competition is intensifying between pure-play B2B BNPL fintechs and large financial institutions developing digital trade credit capabilities through their treasury and merchant services divisions.



The market is highly competitive at the SME segment but less so for mid-market and enterprise trade credit, where the largest US banks retain dominance through supply chain finance programs. Fintech providers such as Resolve, Balance, and TreviPay compete primarily on integration depth, underwriting speed, and vertical specialisation rather than price. The entry of Stripe with net terms products and Amazon Business with extended payment options signals that payments infrastructure companies view B2B BNPL as a natural extension of their existing merchant relationships.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

The US B2B BNPL market is expected to consolidate around a smaller number of vertically integrated platforms over the next 2-4 years. ERP and procurement software companies are likely to acquire or deeply embed lending capabilities, given the distribution advantages of building BNPL into existing procurement workflows used by millions of US businesses.

Regulatory compliance requirements will raise barriers to entry, favouring established players with existing compliance infrastructure. State-level disclosure requirements are expected to spread to additional states, eventually prompting federal-level guidance from the CFPB or OCC on commercial financing transparency.

The mid-market SME segment will continue to grow as providers develop vertical-specific products with sector-aware underwriting. Construction, healthcare supply, and professional services procurement are the three verticals expected to see the highest B2B BNPL penetration growth over the next four years.

Bank-fintech partnerships will become the dominant operating model, with banks providing low-cost capital and regulatory cover while fintechs provide technology, underwriting algorithms, and distribution. This hybrid model will make B2B BNPL more competitive on pricing compared to pure-fintech providers relying on venture debt.

Key Players and New Entrants

Resolve (Affirm-backed): The most prominent pure-play B2B BNPL provider in the US, offering an API-first product embedded in B2B marketplaces and supplier portals. Resolve's acquisition by Affirm provided capital and distribution scale, and the platform has since expanded to serve manufacturing, wholesale, and SaaS procurement verticals.

The most prominent pure-play B2B BNPL provider in the US, offering an API-first product embedded in B2B marketplaces and supplier portals. Resolve's acquisition by Affirm provided capital and distribution scale, and the platform has since expanded to serve manufacturing, wholesale, and SaaS procurement verticals. TreviPay: A mid-market focused B2B payment terms platform owned by private equity firm Corsair Capital, offering white-label BNPL infrastructure to large buyers managing supplier payment terms across manufacturing and retail. TreviPay processes over $6 billion in global trade annually across 32 countries.

A mid-market focused B2B payment terms platform owned by private equity firm Corsair Capital, offering white-label BNPL infrastructure to large buyers managing supplier payment terms across manufacturing and retail. TreviPay processes over $6 billion in global trade annually across 32 countries. Fundbox: An SME-focused business credit platform that has expanded from lines of credit into embedded payment terms, using open banking data for real-time underwriting. Fundbox targets businesses with revenues under $10 million that are excluded from traditional bank trade finance.

An SME-focused business credit platform that has expanded from lines of credit into embedded payment terms, using open banking data for real-time underwriting. Fundbox targets businesses with revenues under $10 million that are excluded from traditional bank trade finance. Billd: A vertical-specific B2B BNPL provider focused on the US construction supply sector, extending 120-day payment terms to contractors purchasing materials. Billd's sector-specific underwriting model incorporates project completion data to reduce default rates.

A vertical-specific B2B BNPL provider focused on the US construction supply sector, extending 120-day payment terms to contractors purchasing materials. Billd's sector-specific underwriting model incorporates project completion data to reduce default rates. Stripe and Amazon Business have both entered the B2B payment terms space as new entrants, leveraging existing merchant and buyer relationships to offer embedded net terms without requiring separate provider integration.

Regulatory Changes

The CFPB issued supervisory guidance indicating that BNPL products offered to sole proprietors may be treated as consumer credit if the business owner uses personal income for repayment, creating a compliance consideration that several B2B BNPL providers are actively managing through product design.

The Federal Trade Commission has signalled interest in commercial financing product disclosures, particularly around the marketing of fee-based B2B BNPL products that do not clearly disclose the annualised cost of credit. Several providers have proactively updated their disclosure language ahead of anticipated FTC guidance.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has issued updated guidance on bank-fintech lending partnerships, requiring banks partnering with B2B BNPL fintechs to conduct due diligence on underwriting models, data security, and fair lending compliance, raising the standard for new partnership agreements.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $48.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered United States



Report Scope



United States B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

United States B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

United States B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United States B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

United States B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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