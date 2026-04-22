United Kingdom B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $16.5 Billion Market Expands as Kriya, Hokodo and Iwoca Scale Embedded Payment Solutions and Trade Ledger Powers Bank-Led Credit Innovation

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 24.9% on an annual basis to reach US$13.67 billion in 2025. United Kingdom B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 15.7% during 2026-2030.



The United Kingdom is Europe's most developed B2B BNPL market, underpinned by a mature open banking framework, a dense London-centred fintech ecosystem, and high SME digital adoption. Providers including Kriya (formerly MarketFinance), Hokodo, and Playter are embedding payment terms into B2B e-commerce platforms, accounting software, and trade portals, replacing the manual invoice financing and factoring products that have historically served UK SME trade credit needs. The UK's regulated open banking environment implemented under PSD2 gives B2B BNPL providers access to real-time bank account data that enables automated underwriting without requiring audited financial statements or director guarantees.



The market is shaped by post-Brexit trade finance gaps affecting UK SME exporters, by construction sector cash flow pressures that have historically been addressed through slow and stigmatised invoice factoring, and by growing FCA regulatory expectations around responsible lending in the SME finance market.

Over the next 2-4 years, UK B2B BNPL is expected to consolidate as open finance regulations expand the data available for underwriting and as digital trade platforms proliferate. The UK market will continue to serve as a regulatory and product template for B2B BNPL development across Europe.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

The UK B2B BNPL market will consolidate around three to four major providers over the next 2-4 years as open finance regulation expands available underwriting data and FCA compliance requirements increase operating costs. Smaller providers with limited compliance infrastructure will exit or merge with larger platforms.

Bank-fintech partnerships will become the dominant growth model, with UK clearing banks deploying fintech underwriting technology under their own brands to retain SME lending relationships while reducing technology development costs.

Cross-border B2B BNPL connecting UK SME exporters with EU buyers will grow as a specialist segment, particularly benefiting providers that have established EU regulatory compliance through subsidiary structures in advance of anticipated UK-EU financial services discussions.

The UK market will serve as a product and regulatory template for B2B BNPL development across continental Europe, with UK-founded providers including Hokodo and Kriya continuing to expand into France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Key Players and New Entrants

Kriya (formerly MarketFinance): The UK's most prominent domestic B2B BNPL provider, with a focus on construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade credit. Kriya's partnership with Tide, the UK SME banking platform, provides distribution access to a substantial small business customer base and represents one of the most significant bank-adjacent distribution deals in the UK B2B BNPL market.

The UK's most prominent domestic B2B BNPL provider, with a focus on construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade credit. Kriya's partnership with Tide, the UK SME banking platform, provides distribution access to a substantial small business customer base and represents one of the most significant bank-adjacent distribution deals in the UK B2B BNPL market. Hokodo: A B2B BNPL provider focused on e-commerce and marketplace checkout integration. Hokodo's API-first approach targets B2B marketplace operators seeking to embed payment terms at checkout.

A B2B BNPL provider focused on e-commerce and marketplace checkout integration. Hokodo's API-first approach targets B2B marketplace operators seeking to embed payment terms at checkout. Playter: A mid-market B2B BNPL provider targeting businesses with revenues between £1 million and £50 million, offering payment term products integrated with mid-market ERP and accounting platforms.

A mid-market B2B BNPL provider targeting businesses with revenues between £1 million and £50 million, offering payment term products integrated with mid-market ERP and accounting platforms. Trade Ledger: A white-label B2B lending infrastructure provider enabling banks to offer digital trade credit products using fintech underwriting technology. Trade Ledger represents the bank-enablement layer of the UK B2B BNPL market, bridging fintech innovation with banking distribution.

A white-label B2B lending infrastructure provider enabling banks to offer digital trade credit products using fintech underwriting technology. Trade Ledger represents the bank-enablement layer of the UK B2B BNPL market, bridging fintech innovation with banking distribution. Iwoca: Originally an SME loan provider, Iwoca has expanded into embedded payment terms for business buyers through its Iwocapay product, targeting B2B e-commerce checkout and supplier portal integrations across the UK.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope



United Kingdom B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

United Kingdom B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

United Kingdom B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

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