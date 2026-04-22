Switzerland B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: GMV Trends, Sector Adoption, Sales Channels and Enterprise Segmentation 2021-2030

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 19.6% on an annual basis to reach US$1.23 billion in 2025. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$2.30 billion by 2030.







Switzerland B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions.The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong.



This report provides a detailed, data-centric analysis of B2B Buy Now Pay Later industry, covering market opportunities across end-use sectors, retail product categories, sales channels, and company size segments. With 45+ KPIs, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of B2B BNPL market dynamics, size, forecast, and competitive landscape.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of Switzerland's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030.

Gain a complete understanding of Switzerland's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each.

Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030.

Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises.

Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Switzerland



Report Scope



This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the B2B Buy Now Pay Later market in Switzerland. It covers market size, growth dynamics, and segmentation across end-use sectors, retail product categories, sales channels, and company size. The data evaluates gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value trends with historical and forecast data covering 2021-2030.



Switzerland B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Switzerland B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Switzerland B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oomwo7

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